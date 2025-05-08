U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joel Carey, chief of staff for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, welcomed retired Adm. Harry Harris, former U.S. ambassador to South Korea and the 24th USINDOPACOM commander, and the National Defense University Capstone 25-3 Fellows at the USINDPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Honolulu, May 9, 2025.



This visit concluded the overseas field study portion of Capstone and allowed fellows to discuss the Indo-Pacific theater and enhance their understanding of strategic objectives, while expanding their knowledge of joint, interagency and multinational operations in the region.



Capstone is an experiential-learning, executive-level education course mandated by the Goldwater-Nichols Department of Defense Reorganization Act of 1986. It provides recently selected general and flag officers and federal government senior executives an understanding of the fundamentals of joint doctrine and joint operational art; integrating elements of national power to accomplish national security and national defense/military strategies; and joint, interagency, and multinational operations to support strategic objectives.



USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in content.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2025 Date Posted: 05.09.2025 18:45 Story ID: 497566 Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USINDOPACOM Hosts National Defense University Capstone 25-3 Participants, by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.