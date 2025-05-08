Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM Hosts National Defense University Capstone 25-3 Participants

    USINDOPACOM Hosts National Defense University Capstone 25-3 Participants

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joel Carey, chief of staff for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, joins the National Defense University Capstone 25-3 Fellows for a group photo at the USINDPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Honolulu, May 9, 2025. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in content. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 18:43
    Photo ID: 9026970
    VIRIN: 250509-N-PC065-1002
    Resolution: 5861x3900
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    TAGS

    Capstone
    NDU
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM

