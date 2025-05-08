USINDOPACOM Hosts National Defense University Capstone 25-3 Participants

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joel Carey, chief of staff for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, joins the National Defense University Capstone 25-3 Fellows for a group photo at the USINDPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Honolulu, May 9, 2025. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in content. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)