Fort Carson conducts integrated protection exercise

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Nicholas Carrat (left) from 4th Infantry Division Artillery, 4th Inf. Div....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Nicholas Carrat (left) from 4th Infantry Division Artillery, 4th Inf. Div. applies a tourniquet to Spc. Caleb Ashbrook’s (right), 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team,4th Inf. Div., simulated wound during the Fort Carson integrated protection exercise at Carson Middle School May 6, 2025. The exercise tested the installation’s emergency response plans during and after an active shooter event. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson conducted its annual integrated protection exercise to test the installation’s emergency response plans during and after an active shooter event May 6, 2025 on post.



Although the Fort Carson’s Directorate of Emergency Services routinely train for an active shooter, this exercise provided the garrison with a unique challenge. According to Col. Erik Oksenvaag, the Fort Carson garrison commander, it allowed the installation and Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 to practice evacuation drills, maintain accountability of students and faculty, and coordinate movement to a reunification site.



“We wanted to focus on how we command and control everything that happens after neutralizing a shooter,” Oksenvaag said.



The initial call of an active shooter came at 9:04 a.m.



“Once the call went out to establish the emergency operations center, every major organization on the installation came to our EOC room,” Oksenvaag said. “It was an opportunity to have collaboration and generate a shared understanding.”



After gathering pieced information, aligning focus and conducting a situational analysis, garrison staff teamed with District 8 to initiate the reunification process between students and parents.



Dr. Montina Romero, the FFC8 deputy superintendent, said reunifying students with their families after a school shooting is a multi-step process that Fort Carson and District 8 had to collaborate on.



“We don't decide reunification sites until the actual emergency,” Romero said.



One challenge the exercise brought to light was delays in communication.



“This kind of training is so important so that our school staff understand the timeframe and patience – which you don’t have in a situation like this—to get accurate information,” Romero said. “When communicating too soon, you’re likely going to have inaccurate information. You’re going to have to backtrack, which we try to avoid.”



Oksenvaag stressed collaboration with community partners as an integral tool in emergency preparedness.



“We saw this as a great opportunity this year to practice how we synchronize installation emergency functions with District 8 leadership and their schools so we can have a solid system for the worst-case scenario,” he said.



According to Oksenvaag, select exercise participants will convene later in the week to conduct an after-action review with the purpose of identifying lessons learned and areas for improvement.



“It’s vital that we continue to train and practice our emergency procedures on a routine basis, so we’re always prepared for a worst-case scenario,” Oksenvaag said.