Idaho Army National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt | U.S. Army Spc. Edward Snyder from the North Dakota Army National Guard participates in the Combat Traning Scenario event of the 2025 Best Warrior Competition at the Orchard Combat Training Center, Boise, ID on May 07, 2025. The Idaho National Guard hosted the Region VI 2025 Best Warrior Competition May 4-9. The competition highlights the adaptability, resilience and lethal precision of our forces, reaffirming the National Guard citizen-Soldiers' unwavering readiness for every mission. Thirteen competitors from throughout the Army National Guard battled it out in a physically and mentally challenging six-day competition to determine this region's Army Guard Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt)

GOWEN FIELD, ID – The Idaho National Guard hosted the Region VI Best Warrior Competition May 4-9 at Gowen Field, challenging participants with six days of physically and mentally demanding events to determine the region’s top non-commissioned officer and junior enlisted Soldier.



Both winners of this year’s Region VI Best Warrior Competition are from the Montana Army National Guard. Spc. Canyon Blassingame, an infantryman, and Sgt. Matthew Lee, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist, earned the top scores for their outstanding performance and dedication. They will go on to represent Region VI at the Army National Guard’s national-level Best Warrior Competition later this year.



“This competition strengthens us in our comradery,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Alice Mapes, former Senior Enlisted Leader of the Idaho National Guard and board president of the Soldier Board event. “Working with other units and gathering information to put this whole event together has been a phenomenal experience. Everyone has worked well together and done an incredible job to make this competition the best.”



Thirteen competitors Army National Guard units from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota and Wyoming, came together to test their tactical and technical skills in a series of rigorous events. Each competitor had previously earned their spot by outperforming their peers at both the unit and state levels.



“I saw this as a chance to test myself,” said Staff Sgt. Joseph Kane, a contestant from the South Dakota Army National Guard. “Being named Best Warrior means you're setting the standard. Our job is to lead by example and show what right looks like.”



Each state in Region VI, with the exception of Alaska, was represented by one junior enlisted Soldier and one NCO. The events assessed a wide range of skills, including weapons proficiency, physical fitness, and the ability to complete diverse military tasks under pressure.



“My favorite part has been meeting people from all over the country, we all volunteered to compete,” said Staff Sgt. Brendan White, the lone contestant from the Alaska Army National Guard. “Despite competing against each other, we’ve all been helping each other out and making sure everyone is OK.”



Competitors in order of ranking:



Soldier Category:

Spc. Canyon Blassingame, Montana Army National Guard

Spc. Jacob Hicks, Wyoming Army National Guard

Sgt. Justin Slothower, Oregon Army National Guard

Spc. Tyler Barlass, Idaho Army National Guard

Spc. Andrew Wipf, South Dakota Army National Guard

Spc. Edward Snyder, North Dakota Army National Guard



NCO Category:

Sgt. Matthew Lee, Montana Army National Guard

Staff Sgt. Brendan White, Alaska Army National Guard

Staff Sgt. Joseph Kane, North Dakota Army National Guard

Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Garcia Newman, Idaho Army National Guard

Sgt. Chet Slater, Wyoming Army National Guard

Staff Sgt. Lindsi Van Woert, South Dakota Army National Guard

Staff Sgt. Logan Conley, Oregon Army National Guard