Goffena assumes command of Tulsa District

TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony held at Tulsa District headquarters, Friday, May 9.



Colonel Jessica Goffena succeeds Col. Timothy P. Hudson, who has been commander for the past three years.



Goffena most recently served as Division Chief of Joint Operations Division Europe. She was commissioned as an engineer officer through ROTC at Mary Baldwin College, Staunton, Virginia, in 2002.



Throughout her career, she has held numerous leadership and operational roles.



As lieutenant, she served as a platoon leader and executive officer with the 94th Engineer Combat Battalion in Germany, deploying twice to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.



As captain, she held staff and command roles with the 94th ECB, 18th Engineer Brigade and 535th Engineer Support Company, deploying to Iraq and Afghanistan.



As a major, her assignments included positions at Fort Eustis, Virginia; Fort Carson, Colorado; Kandahar and Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.



As a lieutenant colonel her assignments included NATO operations at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe in Belgium, command of the 15th Engineer Battalion in Germany and serving on the Joint Staff in Washington, D.C.

