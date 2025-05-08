Marine Pilot Retires to Eastern North Carolina After 26 Years of Service

Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C. – U.S. Marine Corps Major Justin Wirth, a native of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, and the Assistant Air Officer of Headquarters Battalion, 2d Marine Division, celebrated his retirement with a ceremony, here, May 9, 2025.



Major Wirth dedicated 26 years of service to the defense of the United States of America. Wirth began his career by enlisting in the Marine Corps Reserves.



“[Wisconsin] was a really great place to grow up,” Major Wirth said. “There was very little military presence, so this was a very unforeseen experience.



“The recruiter really inspired me to join because he talked about how much of a challenge it was, and he was right.”



Wirth spent two years in the Reserves as a Military Policeman. Wirth completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of WI-Eau Claire. He then attended Officer Candidate School at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, earning his commission as a Second Lieutenant in December 2001.



In 2004, Wirth attended Naval Aviation Flight School in Pensacola, Florida. Wirth would go on to be a AH-1W Super Cobra attack helicopter pilot. Super Cobra helicopters form the backbone of the Marine Corps’ air-ground task force and act as on-call close air support platforms for Marines under fire.



As a Super Cobra pilot, Wirth deployed in support of; Operation Iraqi Freedom three times, Operation Enduring Freedom once, and with 22nd Marine Expeditionary Force. Wirth earned the Air Medal w/ 10 strike awards. The Air Medal is awarded to any member of the U.S. Armed Forces who distinguishes themselves by heroism, outstanding achievement, or by meritorious service while participating in aerial flight.



“As young lieutenant and then a captain, flying attack helicopter in combat environments, was stressful, and a big challenge,” said Wirth. “The Marine Corps teaches you enough about leadership and initiative, and you get to a point where you just do it.”



Major Wirth plans to retire to the town of Maple Hill, NC, which he described as “quiet and country.” He aspires to be actively involved in service to the local Eastern North Carolina community, whether it be in law enforcement or aviation safety.



The mission of the 2d Marine Division is to generate and train forces to conduct operations in support of II Marine Expeditionary Force objectives and crisis response. 2d Marine Division focuses on keeping the Marine Corps three promises to the American public: training great warfighters, winning America’s battles, and returning quality citizens.

