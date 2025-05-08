Navy Officially Acquires 8.4 Acres at Barefoot Palms to Support Critical Operations at NSA Panama City

Courtesy Photo | PANAMA CITY, Fla. (May 08, 2025) - Naval Support Activity (NSA) Panama City hosted...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | PANAMA CITY, Fla. (May 08, 2025) - Naval Support Activity (NSA) Panama City hosted state and local officials for an acceptance letter signing at Barefoot Palms. The primary mission of NSA Panama City is to provide, operate and maintain facilities; provide defense and physical security of critical infrastructure; provide operational support to the Fleet, Fighter and Family and supported commands. Pictured from left to right: Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast Real Estate Contracting Officer Heath Adams; District IV County Commissioner Douglas Moore; Bay Defense Alliance President Tom Neubauer; former NSA Panama City Commanding Officer Jessica Pfefferkorn; Lisa Walters, Bay Defense Alliance member; NSA Panama City Commanding Officer Cmdr. Michael Mosi; and NSA Panama City Community Planning Liaison Officer John Skaggs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Kyle Merritt/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast participated in a signing ceremony May 8 to commemorate the official acquisition of approximately 8.4 acres of property at Barefoot Palms, adjacent to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Panama City.



The land was donated to the Navy at no acquisition cost, though significant staff efforts over many years made the transfer possible.



Attendees included NAVFAC Southeast real estate professionals, NSA Panama City leadership, and local representatives from Bay County, the Bay Defense Alliance, and the Military Affairs Committee. State officials from FloridaCommerce and the Division of State Lands also attended.



"This acquisition is vital for protecting the installation’s critical missions and addressing significant infrastructure constraints," said Michael Brooks, real estate director for NAVFAC Southeast. "The partnership between federal, state, and local agencies was instrumental in overcoming significant legal and procedural challenges to finalize this long-anticipated transfer."



The Navy has sought to acquire the Barefoot Palms parcel since at least 2000, when the land was part of a 16-acre golf driving range. Following the closure of the golf facility, Bay County purchased the rear 8.2 acres in 2001 and donated it to the Navy in 2008. The remaining 8.4 acres, fronting Thomas Drive, were sold to a private developer in 2004, who installed infrastructure and constructed eight townhomes before foreclosing on the property.



Bay County purchased the foreclosed property in 2010 with the goal of conveying it to the Navy. After the Navy secured acquisition approval in 2011, the State of Florida appropriated funding through its Military Base Protection Program and purchased the property in 2017. In March 2022, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Cabinet, acting as the Board of Trustees of the Internal Improvement Trust Fund, approved the donation of the land to the Navy.



During the interim, Bay County managed the site under a state lease, demolishing derelict structures and clearing much of the existing infrastructure. While the Navy’s long-term plans for the property remain under development, its immediate purpose is to serve as an Antiterrorism/Force Protection (ATFP) buffer, safeguarding sensitive missions and activities at NSA Panama City.



"Creating an Antiterrorism/Force Protection buffer is critical to preserving the security and effectiveness of NSA Panama City’s operations," said Heath Adams, real estate contracting officer for NAVFAC Southeast. "By protecting the installation’s perimeter, we help ensure our warfighters can focus on their missions without undue risk or exposure — and protect the safety of the surrounding community."



Cmdr. Michael Mosi, commanding officer of NSA Panama City, said the property opens the door for future improvements.



“We have the opportunity to execute a development plan that will reshape the landscape to meet the evolving needs of this installation and the Navy, aligned with our current directives and the goals of our organization,” Mosi said.



The addition of this land strengthens the Navy’s ability to sustain current missions while preparing for future operational demands — a critical factor in maintaining warfighter readiness, resilience, and lethality.



About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides planning, design, construction, contracting, environmental services, public works, real estate and facility maintenance for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Space Force and other federal agencies across the Southeast. Its area of responsibility covers installations from Charleston, South Carolina, to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extends south to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.



About Naval Support Activity Panama City



The primary mission of Naval Support Activity Panama City, located in Panama City, Fla., is to provide, operate and maintain facilities; ensure the defense and physical security of critical infrastructure; and deliver operational support to the Fleet, Fighter and Family, and supported commands. Throughout its history, NSA Panama City has continued to evolve to meet the demanding requirements of the U.S. Navy — defending today and planning for tomorrow in response to national needs.