4ID, Fort Carson inducts Good Neighbor

Photo By Norman Shifflett | Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, presents the Fort Carson Good Neighbor memento to Jessie Kimber for her unwavering support and devotion to Fort Carson Soldiers, Families and civilians at the 48th Annual Fort Carson Good Neighbor induction ceremony May 7, 2025, at the Elkhorn Conference Center

Fort Carson, Colo. — Fort Carson leaders honored Jessie Kimber, director of economic development for the City of Colorado Springs, May 7, 2025, at the Elkhorn Conference Center for her unwavering support to the installation’s Soldiers, Families and civilians.



Kimber was officially announced as the 2024 Fort Carson Good Neighbor during the 48th annual induction luncheon. She currently serves as a board member for the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs College of Public Service, executive board member for the Pikes Peak Region YMCA, an ambassador for the Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, and is a member of the Naval Intelligence Professionals Association.



Since its creation in 1978, the Good Neighbor program continues to foster strong relationships and partners military leaders with the community. Prior to the first ceremony, Maj. Gen. Louis Menetrey, the 42nd commanding general of 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson – with the help of military leaders and local citizens – established a “benchmark” for the Good Neighbor program. Good Neighbors are invited to many events and ceremonies held on Fort Carson.



“We are going to welcome Jessie Kimber to the Good Neighbor side,” said Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson. “We officially welcome you into the ranks of the Good Neighbors, your acts of service and leadership make you an outstanding addition to this prestigious group.”



One of Kimber’s most notable accomplishments is her leadership in community outreach projects. She spearheaded efforts to assist veterans transitioning into civilian life, providing them with resources they need to succeed outside of the military. Through her commitment to supporting mental health awareness and veteran services, Kimber has become a trusted figure within the community, offering both practical assistance and emotional support.



“She fostered partnerships between Fort Carson and the business community so that Soldiers and Families had access to unique opportunities that are here in this area,” said Doyle. “She personally engages with Soldiers and their Families offering her guidance, her mentorship and shares her experience and as a result, she provides them with an opportunity to ask questions and see what the future might be like.”



During Kimber’s time as the special assistant to the mayor of Colorado Springs, from 2022 to 2023, she assisted with the employment of military spouses in Colorado with the partnership of the Fort Carson Employment Readiness Program. She assisted more than 220 family members/spouses hosting or participating in over 140 workshops, hiring fairs and briefings with more than 175 employers participating in the program.



“The work is not done,” said Kimber. “I look at my fellow green jackets and say that the City of Colorado Springs and I personally are here to work with you and help support you to ensure that we continue the legacy of service to our military and their families. I am truly humbled and honored to be here, and this jacket for me is not about the things I have done, it’s about the organizations I have worked with.”