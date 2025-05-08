Tulsa District awards construction contract to Alaska company for Tinker AFB work

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a contract to Tatitlek Universal Services Inc., for construction at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., May 8.
The $5.2 million contract calls for the Anchorage, Alaska company to make upgrades to an engine test cell for the F-35 Lightning II.
The Tulsa District, USACE provides engineering, design, construction and contracting support to five military installations in Oklahoma and Texas to support warfighters and promote national defense.
