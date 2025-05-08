The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a contract to Tatitlek Universal Services Inc., for construction at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., May 8.



The $5.2 million contract calls for the Anchorage, Alaska company to make upgrades to an engine test cell for the F-35 Lightning II.



The Tulsa District, USACE provides engineering, design, construction and contracting support to five military installations in Oklahoma and Texas to support warfighters and promote national defense.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2025 Date Posted: 05.09.2025 10:28 Story ID: 497502 Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tulsa District awards construction contract to Alaska company for Tinker AFB work, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.