    Tulsa District awards construction contract to Alaska company for Tinker AFB work

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a contract to Tatitlek Universal Services Inc., for construction at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., May 8.

    The $5.2 million contract calls for the Anchorage, Alaska company to make upgrades to an engine test cell for the F-35 Lightning II.

    The Tulsa District, USACE provides engineering, design, construction and contracting support to five military installations in Oklahoma and Texas to support warfighters and promote national defense.

