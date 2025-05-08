USAMMC-K supports Special Operations COSIS mission

Courtesy Photo | Medical maintainers from the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea stepped in to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Medical maintainers from the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea stepped in to support a U.S. Army Special Operations Command care of supplies in storage, or COSIS, mission in April. The operation included a thorough inventory and maintenance of forward-staged equipment at USAMMC-K, which ensures USASOC Soldiers can quickly deploy and respond to threats on the Korean Peninsula. see less | View Image Page

CAMP CARROLL, Republic of Korea -- Medical maintainers from the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea stepped up to support U.S. Army Special Operations Command with its care of supplies in storage, or COSIS, mission in April.



Due to travel restrictions for Army Civilian employees, four Soldiers -- two biomedical equipment specialists (68As) and two with the Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army, or KATUSA, program -- assisted USASOC’s surgeon’s cell during the annual mission, including a thorough inventory and maintenance of forward-staged equipment at USAMMC-K.



“This adaptability showcases USAMMC-K's effectiveness and flexibility, enabling USASOC to maintain operational tempo without compromising mission readiness,” USAMMC-K Deputy Commander Maj. Myong “Mike” Pak said. “This partnership underscores how joint efforts optimize medical support, reinforcing that medical readiness is a shared responsibility among all Army components.”



The USASOC team awarded Army Achievement Medals to Staff Sgt. Agustin Alva and Sgt. Roberto Garcia-Terrazas, and presented unit patches to the KATUSA Soldiers in recognition of their contributions to the operation.



Pak said the mission illustrates how important agility and adaptability to changing conditions are crucial characteristics in the medical logistics field as the enterprise maintains high levels of readiness for the warfighter.



“USAMMC-K Soldiers embody the Army's core values of teamwork, resilience and readiness, ensuring that Soldiers are prepared to meet future challenges while sustaining operational excellence,” he said.



USAMMC-K is a direct reporting unit to Army Medical Logistics Command, the Army's Life Cycle Management Command for medical materiel.