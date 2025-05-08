COSIS support mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Medical maintainers from the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea stepped in to support a U.S. Army Special Operations Command care of supplies in storage, or COSIS, mission in April. The operation included a thorough inventory and maintenance of forward-staged equipment at USAMMC-K, which ensures USASOC Soldiers can quickly deploy and respond to threats on the Korean Peninsula.