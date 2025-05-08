Medical maintainers from the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea stepped in to support a U.S. Army Special Operations Command care of supplies in storage, or COSIS, mission in April. The operation included a thorough inventory and maintenance of forward-staged equipment at USAMMC-K, which ensures USASOC Soldiers can quickly deploy and respond to threats on the Korean Peninsula.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 08:53
|Photo ID:
|9025159
|VIRIN:
|250418-A-A4458-1001
|Resolution:
|1028x683
|Size:
|112.91 KB
|Location:
|CAMP CARROLL, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COSIS support mission, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAMMC-K supports Special Operations COSIS mission
No keywords found.