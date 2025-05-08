Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COSIS support mission

    CAMP CARROLL, SOUTH KOREA

    04.18.2025

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Medical maintainers from the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea stepped in to support a U.S. Army Special Operations Command care of supplies in storage, or COSIS, mission in April. The operation included a thorough inventory and maintenance of forward-staged equipment at USAMMC-K, which ensures USASOC Soldiers can quickly deploy and respond to threats on the Korean Peninsula.

    Location: CAMP CARROLL, KR
    USAMMC-K supports Special Operations COSIS mission

    USASOC
    medical logistics
    medical maintenance
    AMLC
    USAMMC-K
    COSIS

