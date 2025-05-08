Exercise Obangame Express holds Opening Ceremony in Cabo Verde

Obangame Express 2025 (OE 25), sponsored by United States Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Sixth Fleet, held the opening ceremony for the exercise May 5th, 2025 in host nation Cabo Verde.



Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns.



“Obangame Express is a cornerstone of our commitment to maritime security in West Africa. This exercise isn’t just about training; it’s about strengthening the enduring partnerships with our African and international allies and collectively addressing the complex challenges to regional stability and prosperity,” said Vice Admiral J.T. Anderson, Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet. “The participation of 30 nations speaks volumes about the dedication to a secure and thriving maritime environment.”



This year is the 14th iteration of OE25. During the exercise, U.S. forces will work alongside 27 nations to improve combined maritime law enforcement capacity, promote national and regional security in West Africa, and increase interoperability between the U.S., African, and multinational partners. Strong U.S.-African partnerships are crucial for peace and stability in the region and for defense of the homeland. The U.S. routinely exercises with our partners in Africa to build lethal and enduring relationships to ensure the safety and security of the regional maritime environment.



These U.S. forces, operating alongside Allies and partners, demonstrate joint and multinational military cooperation and shared commitment to global stability, peace and prosperity, with agile forces ready and postured to respond to today’s dynamic security challenges.



“This exercise brings maritime forces from across the continent and beyond, enhancing our collective capabilities and fostering cooperation in the region," said U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Cabo Verde Jennifer Adams. "For Cabo Verde, hosting this event provides a valuable opportunity to strengthen its maritime forces and gain experience in leading multinational operations.”



Participating nations in OE25 include: Angola, Benin, Belgium, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Denmark, France, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Italy, Liberia, Morocco, Namibia, Netherlands, Nigeria, Portugal, Republic of Congo, Sao Tome & Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Spain, Togo, United Kingdom and the United States.



Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allies, international partners, and other U.S. government departments and agencies to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2025 Date Posted: 05.09.2025 08:53 Story ID: 497485 Location: PRAIA, CV Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Obangame Express holds Opening Ceremony in Cabo Verde, by LTJG Lacy Burkett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.