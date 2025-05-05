Rounding up the 2025 Road Tax Rodeo

The 2025 Road Tax Rodeo recently processed thousands of vehicles, helping U.S. personnel and families meet their annual Japanese road tax obligations with support from local government officials.



Coordinated with Fussa City’s Department of Justice and the Government of Japan, the event streamlines the tax process for Status of Forces Agreement members by offering an on-base alternative to visiting local tax offices.



“Over the five-day period, 1,646 Y-plated vehicles, 372 minicars, and 88 motorcycles were serviced—totaling 2,106,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Celia Cuna, 374th Security Forces Squadron NCOIC of pass and registration. “Each day was designated for specific license plate categories and sorted by last name to manage participant flow.”



Participants received help with completing forms and making payments, reducing processing time and increasing convenience.



“On average, we processed one vehicle every 26 seconds,” added Donald Kuehl, 374th Security Forces Squadron chief of sustainment. “We also saw a 10% increase in participants this year compared to last year.”



Efforts are underway to expand operating hours and further streamline the process, with continued collaboration with the GoJ to support increased availability, Cuna noted. These improvements are part of an ongoing commitment to boost capacity and better the process each year.



Beyond convenience, the event fosters goodwill and strengthens cooperation with Japanese officials and the surrounding community, while removing barriers for SOFA members while reinforcing international partnerships.



2025 Road Tax Payment Options

Service members have two options to meet the May 31, 2025 deadline:



Option 1: Pay through their respective unit representatives.



Option 2: Pay independently through the process below:



This off-base option remains a simple and effective way to meet the road tax requirement for those who missed the event.



Regular Vehicles:



- Pick up the road tax slip at Pass and Registration, Building 993.



- Process the payment at an off-base bank or post office.





Mini cars and motorcycles:



- Bring the vehicle title and military ID to either Fussa or Musashimurayama city hall to process payment.



- This option provides a simple and convenient way to complete the road tax payment off base.



Payment and final steps:



- Complete payments by May 31, 2025.Payment locations accept Yen only; U.S. dollars are not accepted.



After payment, bring the receipt and all vehicle documentation to Pass and Registration, to receive the new road tax decal.



Apply new vehicle decals before the deadline to avoid penalties:



- Four points for unpaid road tax



- Two points for not displaying the decal



For additional guidance and resources, contact the base’s Pass and Registration office at DSN 315-225-8333.

