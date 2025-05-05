CNFK Commander Named Honorary Citizen of Busan

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Desmond Parks | BUSAN, Republic of Korea (May 9, 2025) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Desmond Parks | BUSAN, Republic of Korea (May 9, 2025) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK), left, receives a Busan Metropolitan City Honorary Citizenship Award from Mayor Park, Heong-joon, at Busan’s International Exhibition Hall of City Hall, May 9, 2025, Republic of Korea. The Honorary Citizenship Award recognizes individuals, and foreigners in particular, who have made significant contributions to Busan City’s cultural, social or economic development. CNFK is the U.S. Navy’s representative in Republic of Korea, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Republic of Korea and the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks) see less | View Image Page

Rear Adm. Neil A. Koprowski, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK), was named an Honorary Citizen of Busan by Mayor Park Heong-joon during a ceremony at Busan’s International Exhibition Hall of City Hall on May 9, 2025.



Koprowski was recognized for his outstanding efforts in promoting regional security and fostering strong, enduring partnerships between the U.S. and Republic of Korea (ROK) navies. Since assuming command in 2023, Koprowski has been instrumental in strengthening Busan’s role as the main hub for ROK-U.S. naval cooperation.



“Receiving honorary citizenship from the city of Busan is a true privilege and a reflection of the strong, enduring relationship between our Navy and the city of Busan,” said Koprowski. “CNFK’s mission is strengthened every day by the trust and partnership we’ve built here. This recognition belongs to our entire team and underscores the impact of our shared commitment to peace, readiness, and alliance.”



During his tenure, Koprowski has led efforts to expand bilateral naval engagements and organize visits of U.S. Navy vessels to Busan—including Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, USS Kentucky (SSBN-737) —for Busan residents, enhancing transparency, education, and public awareness of the ROK-U.S. Alliance’s regional security mission.



"For the hard work and dedication that has contributed to the security of the Republic of Korea beyond Busan, we are deeply grateful,” said Mayor Park. “We ask for your continued activities and cooperation in the development of Busan along with the strengthening of the ROK-U.S. alliance, smooth exchanges between the two navies, and important roles in national security and peace.”



Rear Adm. Koprowski is the second CNFK commander to be awarded Honorary Citizenship of Busan, after then Rear Admiral Brad Cooper.



Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea is the Navy component command of U.S. Forces Korea and is headquartered in Busan. CNFK is the U.S. Navy’s representative in Republic of Korea, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Republic of Korea and the region.