CNFK Commander Named Honorary Citizen of Busan

BUSAN, Republic of Korea (May 9, 2025) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK), left, receives a Busan Metropolitan City Honorary Citizenship Award from Mayor Park, Heong-joon, at Busan’s International Exhibition Hall of City Hall, May 9, 2025, Republic of Korea. The Honorary Citizenship Award recognizes individuals, and foreigners in particular, who have made significant contributions to Busan City’s cultural, social or economic development. CNFK is the U.S. Navy’s representative in Republic of Korea, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Republic of Korea and the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)