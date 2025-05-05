Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNFK Commander Named Honorary Citizen of Busan

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CNFK Commander Named Honorary Citizen of Busan

    BUSAN, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Desmond Parks 

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    BUSAN, Republic of Korea (May 9, 2025) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK), left, receives a Busan Metropolitan City Honorary Citizenship Award from Mayor Park, Heong-joon, at Busan’s International Exhibition Hall of City Hall, May 9, 2025, Republic of Korea. The Honorary Citizenship Award recognizes individuals, and foreigners in particular, who have made significant contributions to Busan City’s cultural, social or economic development. CNFK is the U.S. Navy’s representative in Republic of Korea, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Republic of Korea and the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 00:37
    Photo ID: 9024596
    VIRIN: 250509-N-XB010-1042
    Resolution: 2920x1950
    Size: 746.85 KB
    Location: BUSAN, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNFK Commander Named Honorary Citizen of Busan, by PO1 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CNFK Commander Named Honorary Citizen of Busan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download