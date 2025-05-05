USS Milius Sailor Named COMNAVSURFPAC Sea Sailor of the Year

INDIAN OCEAN (April 26, 2025) – A Sailor assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) was selected as the Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific (COMNAVSURFPAC) Fleet Sea Sailor of the Year (SOY) for Fiscal Year 2024.



Hospital Corpsman (HM) 1st Class Steven Hill, from Orange County, California, competed against hundreds of first class petty officers from throughout Pacific Fleet. Cmdr. Steven Terjesen, Milius’ commanding officer, announced Hill’s selection in during an all hands call on the ship’s forecastle while in port at Changi Naval Base in Singapore, April 12.



“I’d like to say thank you to my wife and two sons for being my number one fans and my motivation, and thank you to everyone aboard Milius for supporting me and allowing me to be their IDC (Independent Duty Corpsman),” said Hill. “I’m honored to represent this ship, and I’ll continue to do my best in upholding our traditions and values. I would like say thank you to my baby docs, past and present, who have made my job easier and kept me humble. Shout out to the 7th Fleet IDCs for showing me how it's done. I honestly cannot say thank you enough. I am motivated to lead the next generation of warfighters in my new position and will definitely pay it forward.”

During the all hands call, Terjesen cited Hill as not only one the best Sailors in the Pacific Fleet, but one of the best Sailors in the Navy.



“HM1 is a world-class Sailor, and it's an absolute honor to serve with him,” said Terjesen. “He leads from the front every single day, going above and beyond to take care of our Sailors. This is a well-deserved honor for him and I look forward to his chief pinning ceremony.”



Following the all hands call, Hill received a congratulatory email from Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, Commander, Naval Surfaces Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Force Master Chief Larry A. Lynch, the force master chief for COMNAVSURFPAC.



“Congratulations on your selection as the Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Sea Sailor of the Year for Fiscal Year 2024, as well as your subsequent meritorious promotion to chief petty officer,” wrote Lynch. “We are all proud of your accomplishment and grateful for your leadership and service. We also look forward to your continued leadership and impact on the deck plates as the ‘Chief.’”



Hill serves as Milius’ senior Medical Department representative and is the sole medical subject matter expert, leading three corpsmen in all facets of medical readiness, health and safety for 343 Sailors. Throughout the past year, he also provided temporary medical care and sick call to 1,338 Sailors assigned to USS Howard, USS Dewey and Commander, Task Force 70, significantly enhancing U.S. 7th Fleet medical readiness. He also serves Executive Department leading petty officer, providing guidance and mentorship for 13 junior Sailors.



The SOY program, established in 1972 by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet, recognizes high-performing E-4 through E-6 Sailors throughout the fleet. The intent of the competition is to recognize individual Sailors who best represent the ideals of the professional Sailor and the Navy.



DESRON 15 is the Navy's largest destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. It is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

