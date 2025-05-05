Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Milius Sailor Named COMNAVSURFPAC Sea Sailor of the Year

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Milius Sailor Named COMNAVSURFPAC Sea Sailor of the Year

    INDIAN OCEAN

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    INDIAN OCEAN (April 25, 2025) - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Steven Hill, from Orange County, California, poses for a photo in the main medical faciility aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided- missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communicatiion Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 21:09
    Photo ID: 9024510
    VIRIN: 250425-N-UA460-1189
    Resolution: 6214x4274
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milius Sailor Named COMNAVSURFPAC Sea Sailor of the Year, by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Milius Sailor Named COMNAVSURFPAC Sea Sailor of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    SOY
    DESRON 15
    COMNAVSURFPAC
    Milius

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download