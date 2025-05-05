USS Milius Sailor Named COMNAVSURFPAC Sea Sailor of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

INDIAN OCEAN (April 25, 2025) - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Steven Hill, from Orange County, California, poses for a photo in the main medical faciility aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided- missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communicatiion Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)