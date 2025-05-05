6th MXG Airmen recognized for pivotal role in global mobility

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Geovanny Arias and Master Sgt. Jordan Zander were recently named 2024 18th Air Force Maintenance Training Managers of the Year for the noncommissioned and senior noncommissioned officer (SNCO) categories, while Master Sgt. Joshua Stewart received the 2024 Air Mobility Command Maintenance Manager of the Year award for the SNCO category. All three were recognized for their critical contributions to sustaining global air mobility operations through their roles in aircraft maintenance.



Arias, a scheduler assigned to the 6th Maintenance Group, was selected as a major command (MAJCOM) subject matter expert for a wartime readiness task-identification project covering 175 Air Force Specialty Codes. He streamlined over 2,000 data points, enabling 300 senior leaders to finalize the Department of the Air Force’s Government Purchase Card Implementation Plan. Additionally, Arias identified a gap in the talent management tracking system and launched new course codes to address the issue. His efforts improved operational efficiency across 12 Wings and six weapon systems.



“Arias stepped in and made everything better,” said Zander, 6th MXG operations superintendent. “It’s absolutely a testament to the kind of NCO he is because he’s constantly making processes and people better wherever he goes.”



Zander’s accomplishments included identifying Major Command-mandated training shortfalls and coordinating a $2.6 million project that sourced equipment across three MAJCOMs. He played a key role in advancing Air Education and Training Command detachment training, reducing course backlogs by 43%. His efforts resulted in the certification of 19 personnel and saved $54,000 in travel costs. Additionally, Zander led the modernization and rewrite of KC-135 Stratotanker base operations training. These updates aligned maintenance groups with the Air Force’s Mission Ready Airman initiative by equipping Airmen with broader skill sets and a more adaptable mindset.



“Any one of my successes has to be attributed to the investment of those around me. First to my wife and kids, and then to the leaders and co-workers. I’ve been surrounded throughout my career,” said Zander. “Without their support, I wouldn’t be where I am now.”



Stewart, 6th MXG maintenance manager, earned the award for his leadership in overseeing the completion of the maintenance group and wing-level health-of-fleet briefing, securing the historical integrity of 65,000 maintenance actions and three major exercises supporting 3,000 sorties, pilot training, and combat readiness. Stewart also implemented a daily scheduling process and led a team in reviewing 15 process improvements, which reduced aircraft delayed discrepancies by 42%. These efforts helped operations and maintenance surpass the $48 million Flying Hour Program goals by 11% and aided in the 6th and 927th Aircraft Maintenance Squadrons earning AMC’s “One Air Force” award.



Beyond his individual achievements, Stewart’s leadership also guided his team to earn multiple accolades, including two Airman Leadership School Commandant Awards, four group-level awards, one wing-level award, and several Diamond Sharp recognitions. The team also supported 11,000 flying hours and offloaded 50 million pounds of fuel to 3,700 receiver aircraft around the world.



Together, Arias, Zander and Stewart represent the 6th MXG, which is composed of more than 700 personnel. Their accomplishments underscore the critical role maintenance professionals play in ensuring mission success at MacDill Air Force Base.

