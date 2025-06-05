Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exceptional 6th MXG Airmen

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua Stewart, Master Sgt. Jordan Zander and Staff Sgt. Geovanny Arias, Airmen assigned to the 6th Maintenance Group, pose for a photo in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 5, 2025. Arias and Zander were recently named 2024 18th Air Force Maintenance Training Managers of the Year for the noncommissioned and senior noncommissioned officer (SNCO) categories, and Stewart received the 2024 Air Mobility Command Maintenance Manager of the Year award for the SNCO category. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)

