Exchange Earns Military Friendly® Employer Designation for Commitment to Military Community

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s long-standing commitment to strengthening its workforce and advancing mission readiness has been recognized with the 2025 Military Friendly® Employer designation. This marks the 16th year the Exchange has been honored in the nonprofit/government category.



“The Exchange is deeply honored to be named a 2025 Military Friendly® Employer,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, a Vietnam-era Army Veteran. “This award is a tribute to the men and women of the Exchange who work tirelessly to serve those who serve. We are especially proud of the Veterans on our team whose leadership, experience and commitment help the Exchange strengthen Warfighter readiness, resiliency and lethality while delivering critical support to Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, retirees and their families around the world.”



The Exchange’s focused Veteran recruitment efforts include preferential hiring practices for honorably discharged and disabled Veterans. Veterans currently comprise 10% of the Exchange’s workforce.



Veterans who join Team Exchange enjoy competitive pay, top benefits—including paid time off, medical insurance and retirement plans—a flexible work schedules and the ability to count their military service time toward Exchange retirement eligibility.



Since 2013, the Exchange has hired more than 65,000 Veterans and military spouses and since 2010, more than 3,000 Wounded Warriors.

Veterans, military spouses and others interested in exploring a career with the Exchange can visit ApplyMyExchange.com for a list of job openings worldwide.



