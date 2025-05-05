DEVCOM CBC, Chemring sign patent agreement for TACBIO® 2 biosensor

Photo By Gabriella White | Inventors of DEVCOM CBC’s TACBIO 2 were on hand to witness the signing of an...... read more read more Photo By Gabriella White | Inventors of DEVCOM CBC’s TACBIO 2 were on hand to witness the signing of an agreement that will enable the technology to get into the hands of users such as homeland security, law enforcement, and many others. Pictured from left to right back row: Jerry Cabalo, Richard Kreis, Anna Wong, Fiona Wiggins, Gary Kilper, Aime Goad, Lester Strauch III, David Sickenberger, and Harold Wylie. Sitting from left to right: DEVCOM CBC Director Michael Bailey and CSES Director of Business Development Shaun Ripani. see less | View Image Page

Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD – The U.S. Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) formally signed a non-exclusive license agreement with Chemring Sensors and Electronic Systems (CSES) Inc., on May 7th at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. The patent license agreement allows CSES the ability to license the manufacturing of the Tactical Biological Generation 2 (TACBIO® 2) sensor.



TACBIO® 2 is an advanced biological agent sensor designed to detect aerosolized biological threats. Improvements include a reduction in false alarms, the use of deep UV LED sensors, and a greater focus on affordability and reliability. The sensor continuously monitors air by sampling it at one liter per minute, illuminating aerosol particles with a UV-LED light source. It then measures particle fluorescence to determine the presence of biological particles, which can be further analyzed to identify specific threats.



The ceremony featured remarks from DEVCOM CBC Director Michael Bailey and CSES Director of Business Development Shaun Ripani. Both leaders then signed the agreement to formalize their collaborative achievement.



“TACBIO® 2 has been a concerted effort by our researchers at the Center,” said Bailey. “We are here to celebrate a job well done in the fact that our experts have developed a product capable of landing in the hands of our end-users, the warfighter. We’re sure that this can help save Soldiers’ lives.”



The DEVCOM CBC researchers responsible for the development of the TACBIO® 2 were also present for the signing. “We’re happy to package something that could be instrumental in providing the warfighter more protection,” said Aime Goad, chief of DEVCOM CBC’s Intelligent Sensing for Detection Branch. DEVCOM CBC Senior Scientist Gary Kilper, PhD., echoed the sentiment and the impact this accomplishment brings. “It has been very gratifying for us to develop this technology in our labs and machine shop, build dozens of prototypes, integrate into the JBTDS Program of Record and now license it for broader use.”



This signing represents a significant step toward fulfilling a program requested by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) for the Joint Biological Tactical Detection System (JBTDS).



“We’re excited to partner with [DEVCOM CBC] as they’re the experts in their field,” said Ripani after the ceremony. “Having the sensors finally make it to its second-generation makes for a superior product that we can continue to supply to the Soldiers who need it most.”



In addition to this patent license agreement, the Center and CSES have partnered in the past, including an active Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) to include testing support from the Center to CSES, ensuring that their finalized product offers soldiers the best possible version of the sensor.



******

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, known as DEVCOM, is Army Futures Command’s leader and integrator within a global ecosystem of scientific exploration and technological innovation. DEVCOM expertise spans eight major competency areas to provide integrated research, development, analysis and engineering support to the Army and DOD. From rockets to robots, drones to dozers, and aviation to artillery, DEVCOM innovation is at the core of the combat capabilities American Warfighters need to win on the battlefield of the future. For more information, visit devcom.army.mil.



The DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center is the primary DOD technical organization for non-medical chemical and biological defense. The DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center fosters research, development, testing and application of technologies for protecting our military from chemical and biological warfare agents. The Center possesses an unrivaled chemical biological defense research and development infrastructure staffed by a highly-trained, multidisciplinary team of scientists, engineers, technicians and specialists located at four different sites in the United States: Edgewood Area of Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland; Pine Bluff Arsenal, Arkansas; Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois; and Dugway Proving Ground, Utah.