DEVCOM CBC, Chemring sign patent agreement for TACBIO® 2 biosensor

Inventors of DEVCOM CBC’s TACBIO 2 were on hand to witness the signing of an agreement that will enable the technology to get into the hands of users such as homeland security, law enforcement, and many others. Pictured from left to right back row: Jerry Cabalo, Richard Kreis, Anna Wong, Fiona Wiggins, Gary Kilper, Aime Goad, Lester Strauch III, David Sickenberger, and Harold Wylie. Sitting from left to right: DEVCOM CBC Director Michael Bailey and CSES Director of Business Development Shaun Ripani.