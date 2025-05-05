Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEVCOM CBC, Chemring sign patent agreement for TACBIO® 2 biosensor

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Gabriella White 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    Inventors of DEVCOM CBC’s TACBIO 2 were on hand to witness the signing of an agreement that will enable the technology to get into the hands of users such as homeland security, law enforcement, and many others. Pictured from left to right back row: Jerry Cabalo, Richard Kreis, Anna Wong, Fiona Wiggins, Gary Kilper, Aime Goad, Lester Strauch III, David Sickenberger, and Harold Wylie. Sitting from left to right: DEVCOM CBC Director Michael Bailey and CSES Director of Business Development Shaun Ripani.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 14:21
    Photo ID: 9023714
    VIRIN: 250507-O-PS778-8945
    Resolution: 6035x4023
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    DEVCOM CBC, Chemring Sign Patent Agreement for TACBIO® 2 Biosensor

    Partnership Agreement Biological CBRN CRADA

