Corps of Engineers seeks office lease proposal interest in Nashville Area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is inviting real estate professionals and property owners to submit potential office space solutions in the Nashville area.



The District has released a beta solicitation to gauge market interest to lease at least 95,000 contiguous rentable square feet of fully serviced Class A or B office space. The proposed lease term is 20 years, with a one-year firm term, under the Corps’ leasing authority, Title 10 U.S. Code § 2661.



“This is an important step in determining whether the local market can meet the unique needs of our workforce,” said Lt. Col. Robert Green, USACE Nashville District commander. “We are looking for a facility that supports our mission, enhances productivity, and offers flexibility for the long term.”



The preferred location for the new office is within Nashville, bounded generally by Briley Parkway (Highway 155) to the north and west and Harding Place (Highway 255) to the south and east. However, the Corps remains open to properties located in close proximity outside these boundary lines.



The space must be capable of meeting government force protection standards and can either be customized or built to suit the agency’s operational requirements.



“Our intent with this solicitation is to assess whether the lease structure is workable for building owners and developers,” said Mike Berry, USACE realty specialist. “We welcome input from local lessors who may have viable solutions.”



The Corps’ district office is currently located in the Estes Kefauver Federal Building in downtown Nashville. GSA notified the Corps’ that the building was selected for disposition in November 2023.



Interested parties are encouraged to review the full opportunity posted on SAM.gov at https://sam.gov/opp/630c46dba3dd49dfa0524a15ed78dd4c/view under solicitation number DACW62525001. For more information, contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Real Estate Division using the contact information provided in the SAM.gov listing.



