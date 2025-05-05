D.C. Air National Guard Civil Engineers Bolster Readiness Through Community Engagement at Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy

LAUREL, Md. — The D.C. Air National Guard’s 113th Wing Civil Engineer Squadron showcased their penchant for sustainability and community-building at the Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy (CGYCA). The hands-on April 7-19 project not only offered vital Administrative Building upgrades, but also skills development. Civil engineers maintain the infrastructure for military operations ensuring they’re functional and resilient in various operational environments.



More than 20 Airmen representing HVAC, plumbing, electrical, structural, and engineering crafts completed a wide scope of work: HVAC diagnostics and repair, LED lighting installation, plumbing fixture placement, electrical rewiring, and more.



“This mission reinforces the skills we already know,” said Senior Master Sgt. James Pinkney, project overseer. “But more importantly, it allows five different crafts to work together—plumbers, electricians, engineers. That plays directly into our goal of developing multi-capable Airmen.”



The team tackled malfunctioning air conditioning systems, installed outlets and switches, and rough-fitted toilets, sinks, and vanities—bringing the previously gutted building closer to full functionality.



“When we got here, the AC was down,” explained Master Sgt. Kyle Javiar, HVAC Section Chief. “We’re troubleshooting the condenser and replacing shorted components—17 indoor units in all. Meanwhile, we’re also jumping in to help with plumbing and electrical where needed.”



The mission gave junior troops valuable upgrade training and on-the-job experience in optimizing efficiency and being postured for joint all-domain operational environments.



“This is well within our normal duties,” said Senior Airman Spencer Stracha, a plumber on his first civil engineer mission since transitioning from active duty. “But now, our younger Airmen are getting exposure, getting confident, and understanding what it means to be 'Always Ready, Always There!’”



Javiar emphasized the importance of readiness in real-world environments. “You have to know the basics, because if you deploy to austere locations, the stakes are higher,” he said. “HVAC affects more than comfort—it supports communications equipment, skiffs, and overall mission success.”



Leadership with the D.C. Government Operations for the National Guard underscored the broader significance of the project.



“Our Civil Engineer Squadron’s repairs to ChalleNGe’s facilities exemplifies the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment concept in action—delivering hands-on training that prepares our Airmen for the war fight while directly supporting our community,” said Marcus Hunt, Director of D.C. Government Operations for the D.C. National Guard.



The Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy, which supports at-risk youth in the D.C. area, stands to benefit from the improved facility—making this a dual-purpose mission of community engagement and military preparedness.



“Missions like this strengthen the Guard’s readiness and reinforce our commitment to both national defense and the District we proudly serve,” he added.



Leadership at the Academy expressed deep appreciation for the Guard’s contributions. The upgrades to the building are more than physical improvements—they represent an investment in the future of D.C.’s youth and a tangible show of support from the National Guard for one of its most impactful community programs.



For the cadets, staff, and families of the Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy, the work of the CES team has helped create a safer, more functional learning environment that reinforces their mission of transformation and growth.



“I speak on behalf of the academy when I say that we are extremely grateful for the efforts of the Civil Engineer’s Squadron,” said Philip Burk, CGYCA Director.



“The CES team performed with skilled professionalism and precise attention to detail. They have provided invaluable support to the youth and families of the District as they strive to meet their goals while enrolled at the academy,” he added.



Senior Ariman Stracha said that transformation wasn’t just technical, it was personal.



“It’s really rewarding. We’re not just fixing things. We’re helping people in our community and being mentors to the cadets who’ll use this building,” he said.



The mission also allowed for growth in leadership. According to Pinkney, newer craft leads stepped up to coordinate tasks and timelines.



“We’re not holding anyone’s hands,” he said. “This has been a real opportunity for them to lead, make decisions, and manage a real-world project.”



The Airmen also took pride in seeing tangible results. “By the end, you can flip a light switch or run a faucet and say, ‘I helped make that happen,” Senior Master Sgt. Pinkney said. “And we did it together as a team.”

