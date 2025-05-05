Armaments Center’s Military Deputy administers oath of enlistment to more than 100 northern New Jersey high school students

MADISON, N.J. – More than 100 high school seniors were recognized for their commitment to enlist in military service after graduation during the 9th Annual Our Community Salutes (OCS) of North Jersey Enlistee Recognition Ceremony at Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU), Florham Campus on May 7.



The students, all from northern New Jersey, received a special salute for enlisting in various branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, to include the U.S. Army, U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Air Force.



Col. Kevin P. Shilley, Military Deputy at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center, and the event’s senior ranking military official, served as the evening’s keynote speaker in honoring the Class of 2025 and their families.



“Today, we recognize your dedication and offer our deepest gratitude for the courage and selflessness you will continue to demonstrate in the months and years to come, and forth that, I cannot thank you enough,” Shilley said.

“We, as a nation, cannot thank you enough.”



Shilley, who is responsible for leading a team of engineers and scientists who perform research, development and engineering of systems solutions to arm those who defend the nation against all current and future threats, both at home and abroad, also administered the oath of enlistment to the young men and women.



The Oath of Enlistment ceremony is a formal, public swearing-in event where individuals join the U.S. military. It's a solemn occasion where the new recruit pledges to support and defend the Constitution, bear true faith and allegiance, and obey the orders of the President and their superiors.



“This is a big day for the young men and women sitting in front of me,” Shilley said before administering the oath. “You’ve arrived here as individuals, but you’re going to leave here tonight as part of a team. The oath of enlistment, I believe, is the bond that connects every servicemember, regardless of branch, together.”



The U.S. Armed Forces oath of enlistment dates back to June 14, 1775, when the Continental Congress established the Continental Army.



Since 2009, OCS Enlistee Recognition Ceremonies have been held by local communities in banquet halls, auditoriums, and sports arenas from New York to California, with hundreds of thousands of attendees—a testimony to the appreciation of the young adults entering military service.



OCS ceremonies are organized by parents, educators, business and community leaders, and veterans to provide community support for new enlistees and their families as they transition into military service, joining the 1% of Americans who serve in uniform.



As of February 2025, the U.S. military includes 1.29 million active-duty troops and more than 760,000 members of the National Guard and Reserves.



Additional speakers at the event included New Jersey state Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, Assemblyman Brian Bergen, Kenneth Schneider, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at FDU, Martha Papson Garcia, Director of Veterans Services at FDU, and representatives from the offices of Congresswoman Mikie Sherill and Senator Andy Kim.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2025 Date Posted: 05.08.2025 10:38 Story ID: 497387 Location: MADISON, NEW JERSEY, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Armaments Center’s Military Deputy administers oath of enlistment to more than 100 northern New Jersey high school students, by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.