DLA Distribution Europe hosts local officials, highlights HAZMAT compliance, global support

Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Europe hosted local officials for a capabilities briefing and facilities tour at the distribution center in Germershiem, Germany, May 5.



Local officials included Germersheim County Commissioner Martin Brandl and Mayor Marcus Schaile, German Air Force Lt. Col. Christian Zerau, commander, German Air Force Training Battalion, Germersheim, and members of the Bundeswehr Infrastructure, Environmental Protection and Services.



The visit was designed to inform local leaders about DLA Distribution Europe’s operations on Germersheim Army Depot and its commitment to host nation regulations. Brandl and Zerau, both recently appointed to their positions, were provided an opportunity to familiarize themselves with DLA Distribution Europe’s functions and mission sets.



“Our relationship with our local community allows us to execute our mission to store, process and move material to the warfighter,” said Army Lt. Col. Michael Zdrojesky, commander, DLA Distribution Europe. “It also provides an opportunity for DLA Distribution Europe to highlight our commitment to safety for our workforce and local community.”



The tour included a command overview brief and a walkthrough of DLA Distribution Europe’s bulk hazardous materials storage facility and its hazardous materials storage area in the Logistics Consolidation and Distribution Element.



A key focus of the visit was DLA Distribution Europe’s compliance with hazardous materials regulations, including training, storage and processing. Martin Mendel of the Support Services Division and Miranda Pfliegensdoerfer, a Dangerous Goods Advisor, briefed the officials on HAZMAT procedures and the history of HAZMAT permits, as well as previous renovations to the bulk HAZMAT facilities.



The tour also highlighted DLA Distribution Europe’s receiving, warehousing, theater consolidation shipping point and transportation operations.



DLA Distribution Europe leadership emphasized the organization’s commitment to adhering to both U.S. and local regulations and its role as a trusted partner within the Germersheim community.



“We were honored to develop a shared understanding with our partners on DLA Distribution Europe’s history, vision and operations,” Zdrojesky said. “Additionally, we were able to provide insights on how DLA Distribution Europe is an employer within the local community and provides opportunities for U.S. and local nationals to build professional careers.”