405th AFSB sends appreciation, respect, love to spouses on Military Spouse Appreciation Day

Courtesy Photo | Pictured here is just a fraction of the hundreds of spouses who are part of our 405th Army Field Support Brigade total team. To recognize and honor them, the Soldiers, Army civilians, host nation Army employees and contractors assigned to the 405th AFSB send their appreciation, respect and love to our spouses on National Military Spouse Appreciation Day, May 9.

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The 405th Army Field Support Brigade is excited to celebrate National Military Spouse Appreciation Day. Falling on May 9 this year – always the Friday before Mother’s Day – the 405th AFSB joins the Army and the Nation in acknowledging our spouses.



Since the early days of the Continental Army, our spouses have selflessly contributed to the strength of our Army by caring for and supporting their Soldiers. Army spouses make sacrifices alongside their Soldiers and the Army workforce during deployments, permanent changes of stations, long workdays and during all the ever-evolving uncertainties that come with Army life.



Caring for our spouses and families is a privilege and a responsibility, one the Army is committed to fully. The Army’s leadership expects a lot from everyone, and they ask a lot of our spouses and families. Therefore, the Army has a solemn obligation to take care of them. On National Military Spouse Appreciation Day, the 405th AFSB acknowledges the spouses of our Soldiers, Army civilians, host nation Army employees and contractors.



“After 24 years of witnessing unwavering strength, I stand in awe of our military spouses. Their resilience is a constant inspiration, and their dedication is unmatched. Thank you to our spouses for their selfless devotion. We are profoundly grateful for all that they do every day,” said Col. Ernest Lane II, the commander of the 405th AFSB.



Caring for our people is a major priority for the 405th AFSB. Team 405 is dutifully committed to improving the lives of our people, which includes our spouses and our families. Team 405 sends its combined and unremitted appreciation, respect and love to our spouses on National Military Spouse Appreciation Day, and every day. Together, we will continue to invest in our future and faithfully ‘Support the Warrior’ with pride.



For additional resources, go to Army Community Service at https://www.armymwr.com/programs-and-services/personal-assistance and Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/.



Happy National Military Spouse Appreciation Day!