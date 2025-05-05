Miles of Honor: Run for the Fallen

Courtesy Photo | Participants of the Virginia Run for the Fallen pause at a Hero Marker during their...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Participants of the Virginia Run for the Fallen pause at a Hero Marker during their journey to honor fallen service members in Gloucester, Virginia, May 1, 2025. The runners, who covered several miles each day, stopped every mile to honor a fallen hero and present a flag to their families. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

“You’re covered in sweat and grime, and then a mother hugs you like you’re her deceased son and she hasn’t seen you in years. It’s one of the most powerful things I’ve ever felt.”



Those are the words U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. “Chris”, a noncommissioned officer in charge of digital network analysis, used to describe the “Run for the Fallen” event after participating for the first time from May 1 to May 4, 2025, this year.



Every year, a group of runners from Virginia journey over four days to complete the Run for the Fallen, a 250-mile run in honor of fallen service members. The run starts at Fort Story, Virginia, and finishes at Arlington National Cemetery, an area where many post-9/11 service members are laid to rest. Along the way, runners stop every mile for 90 seconds at “Hero Markers” to honor a fallen service member by name and present a flag to the family.



“This isn’t about the miles,” says Taylor Jacobs, Air Combat Command readiness and manpower program manager. “It’s about making sure these heroes are remembered. You really feel the weight of each name when you say it out loud.”



Several JBLE members participated in the race, including Jacobs, who has run for three years. JBLE personnel comprised 30 percent of the 10 core runners, underscoring the base's strong ties to the local community.



While the event presents an opportunity for the runners to recognize the fallen, it’s often also a chance for the families to share a brief, personal moment with the runners about their loved ones.



“The physical part is tough, but it’s the people we meet that get us through,” Jacobs says. “You’re only with them for 90 seconds, but it feels like they’re welcoming you, like you’re part of their family. That moment sticks with you.”



The annual event is hosted and organized by a nonprofit organization, who provide flags, signage, and mobile support for the runners. Additionally, local police officers provide escorts through 17 different precincts, and volunteers manage logistics like providing supplies and ensuring everything runs smoothly.



“This run wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of so many people behind the scenes,” says Chris. “From George Lutz, who coordinated everything, to the volunteers, state police, and EMTs, they truly made this run happen. The runners may be in the spotlight, but it’s the

support team that deserves the credit for making it all possible.”



Throughout the run, runners rotated every few miles, typically covering about sixteen to eighteen miles a day. JBLE was a key stop on the route and base personnel showed their support by cheering for the runners outside the Armistead Gate.



Although the runners completed a lot of miles, they agreed that it’s not about the physical toll it takes on your body, but the opportunity to connect with people whose loved ones have paid the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.



“The families are why we do this,” Jacobs says. “It’s not about us. It’s about honoring their sacrifice and showing them we’ll never forget.”



Over the years, more than 50,000 fallen service members have been recognized in runs across the country and one thing is certain; the runners may change every mile, but the mission stays the same: every name spoken, every hero remembered.



Learn more at https://virginia.usarunforthefallen.org.