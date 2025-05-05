Part 2: Modeling and Simulation – Exploring Lethality Before It’s Built

Before a new weapon system is ever built, flown or fired, it begins in a simulated environment digitally constructed, dynamically tested and refined in real time. This is the domain of modeling and simulation, the critical first phase in the development of lethality within the Air Force Test Center’s digital test enterprise.



Modeling and simulation allow AFTC to test the untestable, explore the extreme, and validate complex warfighting scenarios without the cost, time or risk of physical trials. From airframe aerodynamics to cyber effects and space integration, the power of high-fidelity simulation provides early insight into how systems perform under pressure long before they ever take to the skies.



The future fight demands speed and integration. To meet that demand, AFTC is shifting the test paradigm from fragmented and reactive to continuous and integrated-across the entire lifecycle of a system.

Modeling and simulation serves many roles in testing. It enables training of aircrew and flight test engineers before there is an aircraft to fly. It enables early test planning and early concepts of operation. It supports test conduct by providing predictions to compare to real aircraft performance. In the event of a mishap, it provides a means to understand what happened to prevent recurrence.



“In modeling and simulation, we can compress time and space,” said John Grigaliunas, AFTC Technical Advisor for Flight Test & Evaluation. “We can run thousands of scenarios, stress systems beyond real-world limitations, and make design decisions before hardware is even fabricated.”



Modeling and Simulation Across the AFTC Enterprise



While the Digital Thread and modern modeling platforms are making headlines today, it’s important to recognize that modeling and simulation isn’t new to the Air Force Test Center. AFTC has decades of experience using digital M&S tools to analyze performance, validate designs, and improve system survivability. What’s changed is the speed, integration, and strategic role these tools now play in accelerating combat capability delivery and compliment “real world” testing.



The Joint Simulation Environment: A Testbed for Tomorrow’s Fight



AFTC’s 2025 Strategic Plan reinforces the Joint Simulation Environment as a core asset in the future fight. JSE, as the hub for digital force design, research, experimentation and prototyping, positions not only as a test capability, but as a key component in the earliest stages of weapons system development-where tailorable, high-fidelity digital surrogates, combined with operator feedback, elevate integration, enhance lethality and reduce mission risk.

JSE is an advanced digital battlespace that enables integrated test of multi-domain systems. Tailored digital representations of platforms, sensors and threats allow test teams to evaluate the interplay of systems and tactics in highly realistic, repeatable ways.



“Imagine testing for lethality against advanced enemy fighters, missiles, ground threats, ships, and other systems, all without leaving the ground. That’s the game-changing reality at the AFTC’s new Digital Test and Training Ranges,” said Lt. Col. James Petersen, 445th Test Squadron commander.



Unlike legacy simulation environments, JSE is designed from the ground up for test, not only training. This makes it possible to validate performance, assess warfighting utility and refine requirements all within a secure, government-owned architecture.



“These state-of-the-art facilities at Edwards and Nellis Air Force Bases use the Navy’s cutting-edge JSE to create incredibly realistic combat scenarios, pushing our pilots and weapon systems to their limits in a safe, controlled environment,” said Petersen. “Our key partnerships across the DoD and intelligence community are a testament to the ongoing collaboration and integration efforts focused on delivering lethal, war-winning capabilities and improving operational readiness for our warfighters.”



The Air Force Test Center's modeling and simulation capabilities stretch far beyond any single base. From California to Tennessee to Florida and at other AFTC sites across the country, the Center is leveraging digital tools and simulation environments to evaluate emerging systems earlier, faster, and with greater precision than ever before.



Arnold Engineering Development Complex: Setting the Foundation for Digital Lethality



At Arnold Engineering Development Complex headquartered in Tennessee, the exquisite ground T&E capabilities, M&S expertise, and vast experience integrating digital models with test data, serve as the earliest instances of AFTC’s role as “Steward of the Digital Thread” to explore the lethality of future systems.



Often the first opportunity to assess and validate a developer’s initial design model occurs during test and evaluation activities at AEDC,” Ed Tucker, AEDC senior technical director explained. “This early and impactful integration of M&S with data acquired and engineering analysis conducted during testing establishes the foundation for all future model maturation.”



These tools provide a first look at how a system might perform, allowing engineers to adjust designs before costly fabrication begins.



AEDC experts use computational fluid dynamics, structural analysis, and propulsion modeling to understand the interaction of aerodynamics, stealth, and engine systems. These simulations are backed by data from actual test events, making them accurate and reliable.



In addition to system modeling, AEDC is developing digital twin models of its own infrastructure-virtual versions of real-world facilities and equipment. These twins help operators plan more efficient tests, manage shared resources like power, high pressure air, and cooling water, and ensure safer, more productive operations.



Modeling also plays a critical role in vulnerability assessments, including structural response to high-energy lasers and aircraft survivability in combat environments. These insights directly support the development of more resilient and lethal systems.



Edwards Air Force Base: Advancing Integration, Autonomy and Real-Time Test Insight



At Edwards AFB, the heart of AFTC's digital transformation is centered around the Joint Simulation Environment, but the efforts extend across multiple squadrons.



The 772nd Test Squadron is leading the way in revolutionizing how the Air Force tests and acquires new technology. Their Digital Integrated Air Defense System capability is like a high-tech crystal ball, fusing real-world test data with powerful simulations to predict how new systems will perform in combat.



Imagine a virtual battlefield where we can simulate the impact of enemy command and control systems, even predicting how the enemy perceives our aircraft. DIADS has been doing just that for more than 25 years, incorporating realistic models of enemy air defense systems to create a highly accurate representation of the threats our forces face. As the IADS representation in JSE, the 772nd supports all JSE sites and continues to make improvements to meet JSE requirements. This includes simulating advanced surface-to-air missile systems and tracking algorithms used by adversaries around the globe, both current and projected future systems.



“DIADS has been a key test tool for the Air Force since 1998, ensuring that aircraft can predict survivability in a hostile threat environment,” said John Gillilan, DIADS program manager. “We continue to push the envelope of what is possible in simulation to meet the ever-evolving threat to our warfighters.”



This simulation can run faster than real-time for planning purposes, or in real-time with human operators and actual hardware integrated into the loop, providing a flexible and powerful test environment. By simulating various generations of enemy technology, DIADS offers crucial insights into the survivability of our own weapons systems in contested airspace.



“DIADS is expanding to the hypersonic realm over the next three years and will have the capability to detect and engage not just aircraft but hypersonic weapons through the addition of new sensors and weapons,” said Gillilan.

This cutting-edge capability is poised to become a cornerstone of future testing, enabling faster, more informed decisions about which systems to develop and how to best employ them, ultimately ensuring our air superiority in the 21st century.



Meanwhile, the 773d Test Squadron is developing real-time simulation capabilities that allow engineers to compare flight test data with predictive models directly from the control room. This groundbreaking approach enables near-instant insight into test performance, potentially transforming how flight data is interpreted and used-all before the aircraft even lands.



For many years, technical experts at the 773rd Test Squadron have been advancing real-time modeling and simulation capabilities. While modeling and simulation have long been core to developmental testing, increased computing power has expanded the art of the possible. In the mid-2000s, the RQ-4 Global Hawk control room introduced the ability to input real aircraft states and commands into computer models, allowing comparisons between model outputs and actual aircraft performance shortly after maneuvers. By the late 2010s, computing power in the F-22 Raptor control room overcame dynamic maneuvering limitations to perform this comparison as the pilot executed the test maneuver.



This ability enables flight test engineers in the control room to see differences from what is predicted in the aircraft response. When predictions match results, tests can rapidly progress. When differences grow, engineers can stop the test before losing aircraft control, potentially preventing loss of a unique aircraft and pilot.



These capabilities, alongside JSE, position Edwards AFB as a leader in integrated digital test environments.

Eglin Air Force Base: Expanding Digital Lethality Across Domains

Further south at Eglin Air Force Base, the 96th Test Wing is advancing digital lethality through a variety of simulation efforts. From weapons testing to cyber operations, Eglin's teams are creating and evaluating digital models that mirror the battlespace.



The Guided Weapons Evaluation Facility enables full-mission simulation of weapon systems in contested environments, providing a complete picture of system performance from launch to impact. The Air Force SEEK EAGLE Office also relies on modeling to analyze weapon separation, electromagnetic interference, and environmental impacts-all while saving time and reducing flight test risk.



Autonomy testing is another key area. The 40th Flight Test Squadron is developing the Tactical Autonomy Digital Test Environment to evaluate artificial intelligence agents under realistic conditions. These agents can train and fight against simulated opponents, improving autonomous air combat development.



Eglin also plays a key role in digital twin integration across C2 systems. From simulating global battle networks to virtualizing aircraft software for cyber testing, the base’s labs provide an ecosystem where systems can be stressed, secured, and improved-all before being fielded.



“Continuing to grow 96th Test Wing M&S capabilities and expertise are captured within the Wing’s Digital Engineering and Data/Analytics Strategy and expanded M&S partnerships across the Team Eglin weapon enterprise with SAF/SA, AFRL/RW, AFLCMC/EB and the AFMC IDO is being formalized,” said Mike Contratto, 96th Test Wing technical director.



Together, these enterprise-wide efforts ensure that modeling and simulation at AFTC is more than a tool-it’s a strategic advantage in the race to develop and deliver cutting-edge combat capabilities.



Accelerating Lethality Through Insight, Not Assumption



By simulating the battlespace of tomorrow, AFTC provides decision-makers with credible data to inform acquisition strategy, force design and operational tactics. The result is not only faster capability development, but smarter systems tailored to mission needs from day one.



"To win the future fight, we need to move faster and integrate better than ever before,” said Maj. Gen. Scott Cain, AFTC commander. “That's why we're making modeling and simulation a cornerstone of our approach. We are building ourselves into the stewards of the digital thread, so we can draw valuable insights from our models and inform the development process from day one. This digital thread will drive integration across organizations and throughout the lifecycle of a system. Ultimately, through this transformation, we’re building a more lethal force. That’s winning."



