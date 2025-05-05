Picatinny Arsenal toiletry drive helps local non-profits support victims of domestic abuse

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - During April, Picatinny Arsenal Garrison Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Alberta Cole, challenged the installation’s workforce to help victims of domestic and sexual violence by dropping off new, unopened toiletry items for distribution to northern New Jersey families in need.



Cole added the category of toiletry to this year’s Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month observance after hearing concerns raised by several non-profit organizations in the community.



“Several of the area shelters were running low on supplies,” Cole said. “These shelters provide safe havens for victims in need.”



From April 1-30, Cole collected toiletry and hygiene products such as shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant and feminine hygiene products at various drop-off locations throughout the installation.



The toiletry items collected will be donated to JBWS, formerly known as “Jersey Battered Women’s Service” in Morris County, and the Domestic Abuse and Sexual Assault Intervention Services (DASI) in Sussex County.



These organizations assist in prevention of domestic violence through the protection and empowerment of the victim, the rehabilitation of family members, the advocacy for social reform to prevent partner violence, and the education of the public about domestic violence and its consequences.



Cole says the idea for the toiletry drive originated during a workshop that she attends regularly with representatives from the non-profit organizations.



“These groups help support my program during our annual ‘Take Back the Night Walk’ and other events. It was only natural that we support one another,” she said.



“‘Take Back the Night” is the earliest worldwide movement to oppose sexual violence and honors the historic 1970s stand of those who first advocated for the essential right of women to walk alone at night without fear of being raped, harassed, or otherwise harmed.



According to statistics, each minute, 24 people in the United States are physically harmed, raped or stalked by an intimate partner. Statistics also indicate that up to 60% of domestic violence perpetrators have also abused children in the household. When surveyed, one in 10 high school students say they have experienced physical violence from a partner in the past.



Cole estimates that hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars’ worth of toiletry products were donated during the toiletry drive. Even the smallest contribution was appreciated.



“We even had someone donate perfume samples,” Cole said. “You might not think that a free sample would do much, but those little items can help make a woman feel better about herself. We want them to feel good about themselves again, and to reclaim some of the things that they may have lost during their hardship.”



Cole plans to hold a second toiletry drive in October during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. She said now is the time to raise awareness about domestic violence, to support survivors and promote prevention efforts.



More information below:



Installation SHARP Hotline: 862.210.0296



DOD Safe Helpline: 877.995.5247



Morris Cares Hotline: 973.829.0587



NJ Coalition Against Sexual Assault: 800.601.7200



www.SafeHelpline.org



1.877. R. U. ABUSED



www.jbws.org



Army one stop shop: https://www.sharplearningportal.army.mil

