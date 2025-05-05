Rangers recognized for exceptional service at USACE Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 7, 2025) — It's not every day that quiet dedication earns a public round of applause. But May 5 was that day for six park rangers within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, whose exemplary work in natural resource management earned them special recognition from district leaders.



Four rangers received a commander’s coin, and two received the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medals from Lt. Col. Robert Green, Nashville District commander, in recognition of their dedication, innovation and support to district operations.



Tim Dunn, Operations Division deputy chief, read each award citation one by one as Green presented each award, starting with Park Ranger Giovanny Espinoza.



Espinoza, a park ranger at Old Hickory Lake, received a commander’s coin for his innovative approach to promoting water safety. Through the development of a water safety public service announcement, Espinoza engaged the local Metro Nashville community with creative and impactful messaging in both English and Spanish. His outreach efforts raised awareness about life jacket use, drowning prevention and safe water activities at J. Percy Priest Lake where there is a growing Hispanic community.



Emily Johnson, a conservation biologist at Old Hickory Lake, received a commander’s coin for her leadership in use-fee management and mentorship of new employees. Her practical guidance and expertise helped new team members understand complex operational procedures and contributed to greater efficiency and effectiveness districtwide.



Mitchell Crockarell, a conservation biologist at Cheatham Lake, received a commander’s coin for his role as the field representative on the Visitation Estimation Reporting System Coach Assist and Train Team (VERS CATT). VERS is a system used by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to document and report visitor statistics at recreation areas. The VERS CATT is a specialized team dedicated to ensuring consistent and accurate visitation estimates across Corps projects by providing coaching, assistance and training on best practices for monitoring and reporting. Crockarell's deep knowledge of the VERS system, along with his problem-solving skills and field support, were instrumental in ensuring accurate data reporting and smooth program operations.



Ashley Webster, an environmental protection specialist at Cordell Hull Lake, received a commander’s coin for her critical role in developing the district’s formal water safety public service announcements. Her expertise in video editing elevated the quality and clarity of the district’s outreach content. Webster also provided vital support during the 2024 Nashville District water safety training, helping to instruct and mentor new interns and trainees.

During the ceremony, Green acknowledged the rangers’ critical role in the district’s natural resource management efforts.



“Despite the challenges we face, your contributions remain invaluable,” Green said. “You are the face of the Corps. Thanks to you, our parks are open and running, and you all are exceeding expectations – thank you.”

The two individuals who received the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medals spent years voluntarily instructing self-defense training programs for park rangers — a responsibility they did not have to take on but chose to embrace to better prepare their colleagues.



Terrell Stoves, operations project manager for Center Hill, Dale Hollow and Cordell Hull lakes, commended their dedication.



“Their commitment to going above and beyond their duties has made a lasting impact on the safety and readiness of rangers across the district,” he said.



The first to receive the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal was Gary Bruce, a conservation biologist at Center Hill Lake, for nearly two decades of service as a visitor assistance trainer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District. From June 2007 to March 2025, Bruce devoted more than 1,000 hours to training and certifying hundreds of natural resources specialists, significantly strengthening the district’s visitor assistance program. He also served as an instructor for Spontaneous Protection Enabling Accelerated Response (SPEAR) and self-defense training. His innovative methods, mentorship and professionalism enhanced public safety and set a high standard for natural resource stewardship.



Phillip Sliger, a natural resources specialist at Center Hill Lake, also received the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal for his exceptional service and dedication to training natural resource management specialists in the Nashville District and across the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division from January 2016 to March 2025. Sliger played a key role in planning the Nashville District Park Ranger Workshop, ensuring that rangers received vital visitor assistance and safety training. He also instructed self-defense training programs, enhancing and standardizing defensive tactics instruction throughout the division.



Stoves commended the honorees for their dedication and lasting impact on their teams and the communities they serve.



“We could highlight every park ranger for something they’ve done. Most have been recognized in the past few years,” Stoves said. “I’ve been blessed to work in the Cumberland area. I’ve got some of the best rangers at Lake Cumberland. When I first arrived, people told me I’d hit the jackpot — this is the best area and the best district in the country—and it’s proven true time and again.”



The Nashville District manages 284 recreation areas across the region, offering more than 22.7 million annual visitors access to campsites, trails, boat ramps and more than 4,600 miles of shoreline. Park rangers provide year-round services, promote water safety and protect natural and cultural resources. Recreation on Corps-managed lands generates $1.13 billion in annual visitor spending and supports the local economy.



Visitors enjoy activities such as hiking, boating, fishing, camping, hunting and more.



To reserve campsites or recreation areas, visit www.recreation.gov or call 877-444-6777.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2025 Date Posted: 05.07.2025 11:21 Story ID: 497275 Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US Hometown: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rangers recognized for exceptional service at USACE Nashville, by Noe Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.