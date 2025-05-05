USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts first-ever pre-command course, preps commanders, first sergeants to lead in complex theater

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Eighteen soon-to-be company commanders and first sergeants came together to lay the foundations for successful leadership during U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz' first-ever Company Commander and First Sergeant Pre-Command course at the Workforce Development Center on Sembach Kaserne, April 28-May 2.



The weeklong course was designed to prepare incoming company-level commanders and first sergeants for their new roles, with instruction grounded in Army doctrine and information tailored to commanding at one of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’ 28 geographically separated sites, according to USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch. Previously, the course was only offered in Bavaria for Europe, prompting USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leaders to develop a localized offering.



The course curriculum is based on Soldier readiness data, research into reoccurring community challenges and commander’s risk assessments, making it tailorable to changing Soldier needs and command priorities, Wrensch said.



Throughout the week, participants learned about command leadership and company operations and management, participated in panels with garrison leaders to discuss leadership development topics and put their leadership skills into practice through practical exercises. They also heard from USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Soldier and family readiness service providers, who detailed the programs and services the garrison offers.



“This approach allows leaders to understand and visualize the layers of perspective from the theory of command, down to the readiness of the newest Soldier in their formation,” Wrensch said.



Capt. E. Alexander Perez, Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander for the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, said that what made the course so valuable for him was “connecting with people in the garrison who will be essential partners,” during his time commanding in Baumholder.



“Building those relationships with leaders and service providers will be incredibly helpful,” Perez said. “The course connected the big picture – command – with the realities on the ground, right down to the readiness of each individual Soldier.”



Master Sgt. Josh Matienzo, noncommissioned officer in charge of the Primary Care Division at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, agreed.



“The fact that the pre-command course was hosted here in Rhineland-Pfalz and attended by those that serve in the same community allowed conversations and information to be centric to our purview,” he said, adding that the course participants spent time throughout the week discussing issues that will impact their day-to-day success as leaders.



Master Sgt. Hermina Fobare, Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center senior enlisted advisor, said that while this wasn’t the first time she attended a first sergeant course, the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz offering stood out by demonstrating how to apply the course information.



“There is only so much you can learn from a regulation. Situations are not always black and white,” she said. “The instructors added their real-world experience to how the Army regulations or processes are to be applied, which gave me insight on how to better handle certain situations as a leader.”



Capt. Bethany Kaseman, Medical Readiness Command Europe occupational therapy lead, said the course gave her the skills she will need to build healthy command processes and workflows as she takes command.



“I walked out of the course confident that I could set my calendar for the first 30, 60, 90 days for success, with the right tools to identify the needs of my unit, and the points of contact that I needed to succeed.”



The next iteration of the Company Commander and First Sergeant Pre-Command course is already in the planning stages for August and will be offered quarterly, serving not only the garrison’s own Soldiers, but leaders from 11 major tenant unit commands and numerous other units across the garrison’s 28 sites.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz advances the Department of Defense mission to achieve peace through strength as we serve, support and secure the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.

