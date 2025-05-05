USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts first-ever pre-command course, preps commanders, first sergeants to lead in complex theater

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Eighteen soon-to-be company commanders and first sergeants came together to lay the foundations for successful leadership during U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz' first-ever Company Commander and First Sergeant Pre-Command course at the Workforce Development Center on Sembach Kaserne, April 28-May 2.