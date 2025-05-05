Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts first-ever pre-command course, preps commanders, first sergeants to lead in complex theater

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts first-ever pre-command course, preps commanders, first sergeants to lead in complex theater

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Eighteen soon-to-be company commanders and first sergeants came together to lay the foundations for successful leadership during U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz' first-ever Company Commander and First Sergeant Pre-Command course at the Workforce Development Center on Sembach Kaserne, April 28-May 2.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 07:56
    Photo ID: 9020521
    VIRIN: 250502-A-A4479-1003
    Resolution: 2501x1668
    Size: 906.44 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts first-ever pre-command course, preps commanders, first sergeants to lead in complex theater, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts first-ever pre-command course, preps commanders, first sergeants to lead in complex theater

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    command
    leadership
    readiness
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download