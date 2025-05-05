BH 25-2: Kadena demonstrates Indo-Pacific readiness with joint elephant walk

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – In a demonstration of combat readiness and regional deterrence, the 18th Wing conducted a large-scale elephant walk, May 6, 2025, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, assembling one of the most diverse formations of U.S. military aircraft in the Indo-Pacific.





Kadena Air Base brought together aircraft that regularly operate out of Kadena day in and day out from the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy, along with U.S. Army Patriot missile batteries for a single capabilities demonstration, highlighting the strength of America’s integrated air and missile defense and its commitment to joint operations.





The formation featured a wide array of advanced platforms, including 24 U.S. Air Force F-35As, eight U.S. Air Force F-15Es, six HH-60 Jolly Green IIs, two MQ-9 Reapers, two MC-130J Commando IIs, six KC-135 Stratotankers, one RC-135 Rivet Joint, one E-3G Sentry, two U.S. Navy EA-18 Growlers, one U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon, and two U.S. Army MIM-104 Patriots.





The sheer diversity of capabilities in this exercise is a testament to the lethality Kadena can leverage to deter adversarial aggression in the Indo-Pacific region.





"Working alongside our allies and partners, Kadena stands ready to project airpower throughout the region to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific," said Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, 18th Wing commander.





Bringing together this level of airpower requires coordination and precision across numerous support elements.





“An elephant walk like this sends a message you can’t ignore—it shows our Airmen, allies, and adversaries that we’re united, capable, and ready,” said Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, 18th Wing command chief master sergeant. “This kind of teamwork and presence is exactly how we maintain deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.”





Personnel from across Okinawa coordinated with the Wing’s maintenance and operations groups to ensure the precise movement and placement of aircraft, displaying a level of professionalism essential to completing complicated mission-sets.





“From maintenance and aircrew to logistics and sustainment, it’s a total team effort that reflects the strength and professionalism of the joint team at Kadena,” said U.S. Air Force Col. David Deptula, 18th Operations Group commander.





Events such as this illustrate the 18th Wing’s goals to work with partners to ensure the defense of the first island chain and maintain peace in the region.

