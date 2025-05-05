BH 25-2: Kadena demonstrates Indo-Pacific readiness with joint elephant walk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and U.S. Navy assets line up on the runway for an elephant walk during a routine operational readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2025. Team Kadena showcased an array of aircraft, demonstrating a portion of the 100+ aircraft operating from the Keystone of the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)