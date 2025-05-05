Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BH 25-2: Kadena demonstrates Indo-Pacific readiness with joint elephant walk

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and U.S. Navy assets line up on the runway for an elephant walk during a routine operational readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2025. Team Kadena showcased an array of aircraft, demonstrating a portion of the 100+ aircraft operating from the Keystone of the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 04:01
    Photo ID: 9020274
    VIRIN: 250506-F-VQ804-1312
    Resolution: 5794x3855
    Size: 14.46 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    USPACOM
    Elephant Walk
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    BH 25-2

