U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and U.S. Navy assets line up on the runway for an elephant walk during a routine operational readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2025. Team Kadena showcased an array of aircraft, demonstrating a portion of the 100+ aircraft operating from the Keystone of the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 04:01
|Photo ID:
|9020274
|VIRIN:
|250506-F-VQ804-1312
|Resolution:
|5794x3855
|Size:
|14.46 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BH 25-2: Kadena demonstrates Indo-Pacific readiness with joint elephant walk, by SrA Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BH 25-2: Kadena demonstrates Indo-Pacific readiness with joint elephant walk
No keywords found.