NAVFAC Northwest Begins Electrical Upgrades to Improve Power, Increase Efficiency for Naval Platforms

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest, in coordination with Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS & IMF), began work to replace a degraded electrical substation in the Controlled Industrial Area of the shipyard in March.



The project—named P891 Shipyard Electrical Backbone—is part of the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) and will improve power capacity and reliability at the shipyard in support of fleet maintenance activities.



As new naval platforms enter the fleet, they bring advanced technologies and capabilities that demand significantly more power to operate and maintain. To meet these growing energy requirements, the new substation will increase the capacity of the existing system from 60 megavolt-amperes to 100. The increased capacity will supply the electrical needs of a proposed new multi-mission dry dock along with all of the associated support systems.



P891 is a precursor to an additional electrical substation replacement project in support of homeporting nuclear-powered aircraft carriers at Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton, specifically the new Gerald R. Ford class.



“The upgraded substation enhances the reliability and capacity of shipyard power systems, enabling safe and efficient maintenance of today’s most technologically advanced warships,” said Capt. Preston Taylor, commanding officer, NAVFAC Northwest. “P891 is a clear demonstration of how NAVFAC Northwest delivers mission-ready facilities that keep the Navy operating at full strength—underscoring the Secretary of Defense’s priority that every civilian role contributes to warfighting readiness and the sustained lethality of the fleet worldwide.”



As the technical, contracting and financial authority for P891, NAVFAC employees and industry partners are replacing the shipyard’s aging electrical substation and constructing supporting facilities to deliver a modern, reliable power backbone for critical shipyard operations. This enhanced infrastructure will supply consistent power to essential services, including hotel service (shore power), ship repair (industrial power), ship systems testing, pier weight handling equipment, pier lighting, and miscellaneous pier receptacles.



“This project represents a huge infrastructure investment, supporting both increased capacity for the Ford class and for other electrification initiatives, plus increased reliability,” said Dave Sweet, SIOP department director, PSNS & IMF. “This project really sets up PSNS & IMF SIOP to have a strong foundation with improved electrical utilities.”



SIOP is a comprehensive, long-term recapitalization effort that is delivering integrated investments in infrastructure and industrial plant equipment at the Navy’s four public shipyards, expanding shipyard capacity and optimizing shipyard configuration to meet the Navy’s nuclear-powered fleet maintenance requirements. Recapitalizing the shipyards' century-old infrastructure increases maintenance throughput and improves quality of service for the Navy’s 37,000 shipyard employees.



“The Navy’s ability to deter adversaries and project power in the Indo-Pacific depends on our ability to maintain and modernize the fleet at home,” said Taylor. “Through strategic investments like P891, NAVFAC is advancing the goals of SIOP to ensure our shipyards are prepared to meet the operational demands of tomorrow’s Navy.”



To date, SIOP has completed 44 facilities projects totaling $1.2 billion, with an additional 48 projects worth a total of $6 billion under contract. This includes four dry docks under construction as well as projects to enhance the resiliency and capacity of shipyard utilities.



For more information about SIOP, visit https://www.navfac.navy.mil/PEO-Industrial-Infrastructure/PMO-555-SIOP/.



For questions or concerns, please contact the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest Public Affairs Office at navfacnwpao@us.navy.mil.



– USN –



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command that delivers life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to the fleet and Marine Corps priorities. Follow us at www.facebook.com/navfac, and www.twitter.com/navfac. Read Seabee Magazine online at http://seabeemagazine.navylive.dodlive.mil/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2025 Date Posted: 05.06.2025 18:02 Story ID: 497225 Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Northwest Begins Electrical Upgrades to Improve Power, Increase Efficiency for Naval Platforms, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.