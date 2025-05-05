Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Northwest Begins Electrical Upgrades to Improve Power, Increase Efficiency for Naval Platforms

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Sarah Lincoln 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest begins electrical upgrades at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility as part of the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure and Optimization Program in Bremerton, Wash., Apr. 29.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 18:01
    Photo ID: 9019521
    VIRIN: 250425-O-GU514-6186
    Resolution: 1280x718
    Size: 168.06 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Hometown: SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, US
    NAVFAC
    NAVSEA
    MILCON
    PSNS & IMF
    SIOP

