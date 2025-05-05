Army Guard soldiers participate in 5th annual CWU ROTC Norwegian Foot March

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment pose with Col. Josh Barrow,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment pose with Col. Josh Barrow, commander, 96th Troop Command, following the 5th annual Central Washington University Army Reserve Officer Training Corp. Norwegian Foot March in Ellensburg, Wash., May 2, 2025. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

It’s 8 p.m. at the John Wayne Trailhead near the Ellensburg Rodeo Grounds. After a three-hour drive through traffic, Lt. Col. Rob Goertzen, commander of the 341st Military Intelligence Battalion, arrives just in time to join his troops at the starting line of an 18.6-mile nighttime ruck march.



“We had a highly motivated team who wanted to attempt the Norwegian Foot March in the middle of a three-day drill full of ranges and weapon qualifications,” said Goertzen.



Soldiers from the 341st joined fellow Washington National Guard members and ROTC cadets for the fifth annual Central Washington University Army ROTC Norwegian Foot March—a challenging test of endurance under rugged conditions.



“We departed JBLM for Ellensburg Friday after drill and checked in just prior to the start. Cadet Jada Hurst broke the women’s record completing 18.6 miles in 4 hours and 6 minutes finishing a little after midnight,” said Goertzen. “The entire team completed the full distance safely and we got back to JBLM with enough time for a shower and a nap before weapons draw. There were some tired eyes behind those smiles the next two days, but I expect we’ll have an even bigger turnout next year.”



Cavalry scouts from the 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment also participated, traveling north from their pre-deployment training at Yakima Training Center. For them, the once-a-year opportunity was well worth the effort.



“I am very proud of our troopers who executed the Norwegian Foot March, which included our dismounted reconnaissance troop and leaders of our medical section,” said LTC Eric Seeb, squadron commander, 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment. “All troopers showed the mental and physical toughness required to fight and win on today’s battlefield by pushing themselves physically while continuing to support the squadron training for mobilization to the African Command later this year.”



Maj. Brendan Thompson with the 1-303rd Cav was the first place finisher during the event. Thompson is part of both the Washington National Guard marathon and biathlon team.



The Norwegian Foot March, sanctioned by CWU Army ROTC, attracted participants from across the state and beyond, including CWU Air Force ROTC cadets and members of organizations from Washington and Oregon.

Among them were soldiers from the Washington Army National Guard’s Medical Command, who recently completed the grueling 26.2-mile Bataan Memorial Death March in New Mexico.



“I signed up at the last minute, but I participated in the Bataan this year so I felt relatively prepared. What’s funny is that these 18.6 miles felt harder than 26.2, as rucking in the dark is a whole different experience. Not to mention the high winds, and gravel 100 percent of the way. Next time, I will certainly remember to bring a head lamp,” said Sgt. Madison Ivey, medical command. “The morale was high, and it was truly inspiring to see such a strong turnout from the Washington Army National Guard. Whether or not participants met the time hack, what truly mattered was their willingness to show up and push themselves beyond what they think they’re capable of. At the end of the day, that’s all we should be aiming for. This ruck was inspiring and had myself and my teammates ready to find ‘what’s next’ on the challenge bucket list.”



To earn the official Norwegian Foot March badge—known as the Marsjmerket—participants must complete the course within four hours and 40 minutes while carrying a 25-pound rucksack. The badge, which originated in 1915 as a test of strength and endurance, is awarded in bronze, silver, or gold based on the number of completions and may be worn on the U.S. Army service uniform when earned through an authorized event.



“This was my fourth Norwegian Foot March and I’m going to go again next year for number five and the gold badge,” said Maj. Tom Haydock, strategy and plans officer, Washington Army National Guard. “This event seems easy since the ruck is just 24 lbs and there’s no weapon or other gear. But when you get to about mile 14 and still have 4.6 more to go, and your legs hurt from stumbling over rocks because the ruck happens at night, you realize there’s a big difference between the standard Army 12-miler and this event.”