Army & Air Force Exchange Service Shoppers Won More than $415,000 in 2024 Sweepstakes

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can enjoy even more benefits with frequent sweepstakes and giveaways available exclusively to the military community.



In 2024, shoppers who participated in Exchange sweepstakes took home more than $415,000 in prizes, including gift cards, tactical gear, toys, MILITARY STAR® card account credits and more.



Among the largest prizes included a Monster Energy “Ultimate Toy Hauler” giveaway won by Air Force Veteran Robert Jack II of Virginia. The sweepstakes prize included a travel trailer, customized Ford F-150, a Kawasaki all-terrain vehicle and $10,000 American Express gift card, valued at $145,000 total.



Shoppers can also enter to win popular products every week by commenting on the Free Fridays post on Exchange’s Facebook page. MILITARY STAR cardmembers automatically enter certain sweepstakes by using their cards, including the Home for the Holidays sweepstakes and Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes.



Military students can also win big with the You Made the Grade program. Students in first through 12th grades who maintain a B average or better can bring their report cards each grading period to their local PX or BX for coupon sheets and gift cards. They can also enter the worldwide sweepstakes for a chance to win a share of $4,000 in prizes each semester.



“Every year, the Exchange looks forward to rewarding thousands of deserving military shoppers with exciting sweepstakes prizes,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “These giveaways are just one more way to show appreciation to the military community and strengthen their Exchange benefit.”



The Exchange hosts sweepstakes year-round for all authorized shoppers, including honorably discharged Veterans and DoD and Coast Guard civilians. To enter, shoppers 18 years and older can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more about their shopping benefit. DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in value to the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



