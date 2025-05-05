82nd Airborne Division participates in Swift Response 25

Approximately 600 Paratroopers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, will participate in a joint forcible entry airborne operation as part of Swift Response 25 from 13-16 May in Norway.



82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers will join multinational airborne formations in a series of high-intensity, simulated operations designed to enhance interoperability and demonstrate the rapid mobility and posture of combat ready forces across the European theater.



“The 82nd Airborne Division is ready for any mission, anywhere, and anytime. Swift Response provides a realistic demonstration of multiple nations and joint services ability to do just that,” said Maj. Gen. Pat Work, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division.



Swift Response 25 involves five near-simultaneous airborne assault operations into Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden. The exercise involves approximately 4,100 U.S. and 1,900 multinational participants from 14 NATO Allied and partner countries.



Swift Response 25 is part of a series of exercises in Europe conducted by U.S. and multinational forces under NATO and U.S. European Command (USEUCOM). Collectively, these exercises are know as Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness 25 or DEFENDER 25.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2025 Date Posted: 05.06.2025