Temporary Impacts to Tulsa District Parks for 2025 Recreation Season

TULSA – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District will temporarily close or reduce services at recreation areas across Kansas and Oklahoma for the 2025 recreation season. The USACE does not currently have the staffing to maintain all recreation sites at normal levels of service. These temporary adjustments will affect select areas to ensure visitor safety and prompt availability for executing flood risk management responsibilities.



While the impacts of temporarily closing these facilities will be felt by the public, our goal is to provide safe and sustainable recreation experiences.



If you have made reservations for camping at any of the closed parks you will automatically be issued a full refund in 4-6 weeks. If you would like to check on the status, please call Recreation.gov at 877-444-6777.



• Reservations will be cancelled and fully refunded starting May 15 - June 3 at the parks listed in this news release.

- Exception: 3 seasonally closed parks at Council Grove Lake were set to open May 1. They will remain closed until staffing can be restored.

• Cancellations will occur in 14-day increments with the next cycle occurring June 4 - 17, and so forth.

• The objective is to reopen parks at the earliest opportunity while minimizing impacts to the public.

• The safety of our public and our employees is our highest priority.



“We understand these temporary closures will disrupt plans and we sincerely appreciate the public’s flexibility.” said Jamie Hyslop, chief of the Natural Resources and Recreation Branch. “We will continue to monitor conditions throughout the season and concentrate our resources so we can better maintain high quality service at priority locations.”



Additional closures may be required in the future, contingent upon staff availability, workload, and visitation levels.



USACE is committed to resuming full services when conditions allow. We thank our visitors, volunteers and partners for their continued support and understanding.



A full list of closures can be found here: https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Park-and-Campground-Closures/

To find a Corps facility that is open, visit: https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/status.cfm?state=Map



Recreate Responsibly. Always wear a life jacket when on or near the water.



While impacts will be seen at all 38 Tulsa District lakes, there will be significant impacts at the following lakes:



1. Council Grove Lake, KS

1. Canning Creek - temporary closure (all park – closed).

2. Santa Fe Trail - temporary closure (only boat ramp opened).

3. Outlet East - temporary closure (all park – closed).

4. Kanza View - temporary closure (camping – closed, day-use open).

5. Richey Cove - temporary closure (all park – closed)



The following parks at Council Grove were scheduled to open May 1 but will remain closed. Reservation cancellations will begin May 1.



1. Neosho Park - temporary closure (only boat ramp opened).

2. Kit Carson Cove - temporary closure (all park – closed).

3. North Richey Cove - temporary closure (only boat ramp opened).



2. Birch Lake, OK

1. Twin Coves - temporary camping loop closure, Sites 3-12



3. Canton Lake, OK

1. Sandy Cove Day Use - swim beach temporary closure

2. Fairview Group Camp - temporary closure (all park – closed)



4. Copan Lake, OK

1. Copan Point Day Use - swim beach & boat ramp temporary closure

2. Osage Plains - temporary closure (all park – closed)



5. Eufaula Lake, OK

1. Gaines Creek - temporary closure (all park – closed)



6. Ft. Supply Lake, OK

1. Wolf Creek - temporary closure (all park – closed)

2. Beaver Point - temporary closure of day use, camping remains open



7. Kaw Lake, OK

1. McFadden Cove - temporary closure camping loop & boat ramp

2. Sandy Beach - temporary closure of beach



8. Keystone Lake, OK

1. Appalachia Bay - ORV closed, camping & day use remain open



9. Pine Creek Lake, OK

1. Turkey Creek - temporary closure (all park – closed)



10. Oologah Lake, OK

1. Spencer Creek - temporary closure (all park – closed)



11. Sardis Lake, OK

1. Sardis Cove - temporary closure camping (only boat ramp open)



12. Skiatook Lake, OK

1. Bull Creek - temporary closure (all park – closed)

2. Osage Park - temporary closure (all park – closed)

3. Tall Chief Cove - temporary closure of beach, camping & boat ramp remain open



13. Tenkiller Lake, OK

1. Horseshoe Bend - temporary closure (all park – closed)

2. Standing Rock - temporary closure (all park – closed)



14. Webbers Falls, OK

1. Hopewell Park - temporary closure (all park – closed)

2. Bluff View - temporary closure (all park – closed)

3. Brewers Bend - temporary closure (all park – closed)

4. Overlook - temporary closure (all park – closed)



15. Robert S. Kerr, OK

1. Little San Bois Creek - temporary closure (all park – closed)

3. Cowlington Point - temporary closure (Winter loop – closed)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2025 Date Posted: 05.06.2025 12:24 Story ID: 497148 Location: US Web Views: 112 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Temporary Impacts to Tulsa District Parks for 2025 Recreation Season, by Sara Goodeyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.