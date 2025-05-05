As temps rise, officials implore recreators wear simple life-saving device

When the Pacific Northwest sees increasing outdoor temperatures, many people flock to their favorite lakes and streams to cool off. Tragically, this also leads to avoidable drownings and boating-related fatalities. That’s why officials are imploring recreators to wear a simple life-saving device – a life jacket.

“Many never intended to be in the water,” said Melissa Rinehart, Natural Resources Management chief for Portland District, USACE. “These are fathers, sons, brothers and friends who may even be good swimmers,” she said. “As we start seeing sunny weather, we forget how cold Pacific Northwest waters are. Your best defense against drowning is to wear that life jacket. And remember - you are a role model for all those with you on the water.”

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) data for its lands in 2024 shows that 91 percent of drowning victims are not wearing life jackets. That data also highlights that males are 94 percent of those who drown, and adults 18 and older are 87 percent of the victims.

“Know before you go and being prepared are key,” said Brian Paulsen, Boating Safety Program Manager for the Oregon State Marine Board. “Planning ahead and having all the safety gear for the boating activity is critical. Boating conditions can change fast in Oregon, when incidents do happen, wearing a life jacket is the most important thing to help save lives.”

Falling into water unexpectedly can cause involuntary gasping, injuries or disorientation, which make it more difficult to recover from the incident. The Oregon Health Authority recorded 57 accidental drownings in 2023, 44 in 2022 and 79 in 2021 (there’s no info for 2024). According to the Washington State Department of Health, drownings have hovered around 123 from 2020-2022 (there’s no info for 2023 or 2024).

USACE officials urge users to take precautions, such as:

• Wearing a life jacket: it will help you survive an unexpected fall into the water and can save your life if you become exhausted.

• Knowing your swimming abilities: swimming in natural waters is different from swimming in a pool, and your swimming ability decreases with age.

• Expecting the unexpected: if you fall or jump into water that is colder than 70 degrees, you can inhale water from involuntary gasping.

• Knowing about “boater’s hypnosis”: something that slows your reaction time almost like intoxication.

• Eliminating alcohol consumption: Alcohol induces an inner ear condition (caloric labyrinthitis) that can cause disorientation when underwater.

Northwestern Division has two district offices in Washington State and one in Oregon that manage public lands around lakes, rivers or reservoirs.



– 30 –

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2025 Date Posted: 05.06.2025 11:58 Story ID: 497146 Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, As temps rise, officials implore recreators wear simple life-saving device, by Tom Conning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.