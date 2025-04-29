4DSTB Host Readiness Training Ahead of Deployment

DENVER – As the 4th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 4th Infantry Division

Sustainment Brigade, prepare for deployment, the Unit Ministry Team held a three-day Army

readiness training Building, Strong, and Ready Teams (BSRT), from May 2-4, 2025, at the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in Denver.



The BSRT event is a command program which led by Maj. Matthew C. Ailstock, brigade chaplain, 4th IDSB, that aim to strengthen relationships, communication, spiritual readiness for all Soldiers and their family members. The program ingrates the respected work of successful faith based and secular relationship-building program whether you are single or married.



“It is an honor to lead the Soldiers and families of the 4DSTB in this training event,” said Ailstock. “This training event was design to equip our Soldiers and families with strength to face separation, uncertainty, and the stress of mission demands.”



The event offered opportunities for members of the 4DSTB family to engage in guided discussions, and practical exercises led by Performance Experts from Fort Carson Ready to Resilience program (R2).



Program lectures address various forms of relationship dynamics and focus on improving relationships by developing spiritual fitness, active listening skills, by staying full engaged, and offering effective feedback, such as providing relevant insights on the topic of discussion.



“Spiritual fitness is a vital element in the readiness of our Soldiers and families; anchoring,” said Ailstock. “The soul-providing strength, purpose, and resilience when the mission demands everything we have to give.”



Fort Carson R2 Performance Experts Raegan Geldart and Kelsey McNulty-Kowal, led a family and team-building exercise practicum as part of the unit readiness training. The event featured impactful messages and small-group workshops focused on improving social-emotional skills, identify effective coping mechanisms, engaging in proactive communication, and building positive relationships through shared hardships.



“This event cultivated a safe space,” said Geldart. “For everyone to relax, communicate, and improve their interaction skills with others.”



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2025 Date Posted: 05.05.2025 23:40 Story ID: 497091 Location: COLORADO, US Web Views: 24 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4DSTB Host Readiness Training Ahead of Deployment, by SSG James Goin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.