Mission Ready: ATAMMC’s Surgical Team Achieves CNOR® Strong Designation

Photo By Reese Brown | Fort Belvoir, Va. (May 2, 2025) – Members of the Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) Perioperative Nursing Staff take a moment to announce it has earned the prestigious Certified Perioperative Nurse (CNOR®) designation from the Competency & Credentialing Institute (CCI). It is a significant accomplishment that reflects a strong commitment to excellence in surgical care signifying a commitment to the highest standards in the field. This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication of its surgical nursing team as it underscores ATAMMC's commitment to providing the highest caliber of surgical care and prioritizing patient safety, aligning perfectly with its mission to deliver world-class military healthcare.

Fort Belvoir, Va. (May 5, 2025) – The Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) is proud to announce that it has earned the prestigious Certified Perioperative Nurse (CNOR®) designation from the Competency & Credentialing Institute (CCI). This significant accomplishment reflects ATAMMC’s strong commitment to excellence in surgical care and signifies adherence to the highest standards in the field.



This achievement underscores the unwavering dedication of ATAMMC’s surgical nursing team and reinforces the institution’s mission to deliver world-class military healthcare while prioritizing patient safety. Since its opening in 2011, ATAMMC has cultivated a culture of clinical excellence and continuous improvement within its operating rooms.



The CNOR® Strong designation indicates that over half of the facility’s eligible perioperative nurses have achieved this certification, which requires a minimum of two years of specialized experience and successful completion of a challenging exam focused on perioperative knowledge and clinical judgment.



“Achieving the CNOR® Strong designation at ATAMMC is a direct reflection of the exceptional talent, professionalism, and commitment of my perioperative team,” stated U.S. Army Maj. Anthony David, Chief of Perioperative Services. “Their unwavering dedication to clinical excellence speaks volumes about the standards we uphold and the important mission we serve.”



Earning the CNOR® designation holds particular significance for hospitals and healthcare facilities as it indicates a higher level of competency, which can contribute to improved patient outcomes. This designation not only serves as a badge of honor but also reassures those entrusted to ATAMMC’s care of the facility's high standards.



While a definitive national average is challenging to determine due to limited data, estimates indicate that approximately 20-40% of perioperative nurses are CNOR® certified, demonstrating a growing commitment to specialized surgical nursing expertise. ATAMMC has exceeded this benchmark with an impressive rate of over 50% success in certification.



A higher CNOR® certification rate at ATAMMC means that beneficiaries are receiving care from a more highly skilled, knowledgeable, and safety-focused nursing team, ultimately leading to a better and safer surgical experience.



As ATAMMC continues to serve the unique healthcare needs of our nation’s warfighters and their families, the CNOR® Strong designation serves as a powerful symbol of its commitment to excellence.



"This is a first for me in my military nursing experience," said U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Ashley Aclese, Chief Nursing Officer. “To achieve over 50% CNOR® certification is a testament to the dedication and expertise of every member of this team, and I couldn’t be prouder.”