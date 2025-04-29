Mission Ready: ATAMMC’s Surgical Team Achieves CNOR® Strong Designation

Fort Belvoir, Va. (May 2, 2025) – Members of the Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) Perioperative Nursing Staff take a moment to announce it has earned the prestigious Certified Perioperative Nurse (CNOR®) designation from the Competency & Credentialing Institute (CCI). It is a significant
accomplishment that reflects a strong commitment to excellence in surgical care signifying a
commitment to the highest standards in the field.
This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication of its surgical nursing team as it
underscores ATAMMC’s commitment to providing the highest caliber of surgical care and
prioritizing patient safety, aligning perfectly with its mission to deliver world-class military
healthcare.
