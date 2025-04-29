Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission Ready: ATAMMC’s Surgical Team Achieves CNOR® Strong Designation

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Reese Brown  

    Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center

    Fort Belvoir, Va. (May 2, 2025) – Members of the Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) Perioperative Nursing Staff take a moment to announce it has earned the prestigious Certified Perioperative Nurse (CNOR®) designation from the Competency & Credentialing Institute (CCI). It is a significant
    accomplishment that reflects a strong commitment to excellence in surgical care signifying a
    commitment to the highest standards in the field.

    This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication of its surgical nursing team as it
    underscores ATAMMC’s commitment to providing the highest caliber of surgical care and
    prioritizing patient safety, aligning perfectly with its mission to deliver world-class military
    healthcare.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
