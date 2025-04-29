Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group Rescues Distressed Iranian Mariners at Sea

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.29.2024

    Courtesy Story

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    TAMPA, Fla. – Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group rescued two civilian Iranian mariners in international waters, Aug 23.

    At about 7:00 a.m. local (UTC+3) Aug. 23, the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group rescued two mariners in distress in the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of operations (AOR).

    A rigid inflatable boat (RIB) from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) and a search and rescue (SAR) helicopter from USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) successfully recovered two mariners from the water. Both were transported by MH-60S helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 8 to Theodore Roosevelt for follow on medical care and provided food and water.

    "Our Navy Sailors and aircrew responded swiftly and professionally, showcasing their world-class training," said Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Carrier Strike Group 9. “Aiding distressed mariners is a mission that our strike group will always stand ready to support. It is the right thing to do, and further demonstrates that the U.S. Navy is a force ready when called upon."

    Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group is currently conducting routine operations in the USCENTCOM AOR.

