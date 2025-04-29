TAMPA, Fla. – Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group rescued two civilian Iranian mariners in international waters, Aug 23.



At about 7:00 a.m. local (UTC+3) Aug. 23, the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group rescued two mariners in distress in the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of operations (AOR).



A rigid inflatable boat (RIB) from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) and a search and rescue (SAR) helicopter from USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) successfully recovered two mariners from the water. Both were transported by MH-60S helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 8 to Theodore Roosevelt for follow on medical care and provided food and water.



"Our Navy Sailors and aircrew responded swiftly and professionally, showcasing their world-class training," said Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Carrier Strike Group 9. “Aiding distressed mariners is a mission that our strike group will always stand ready to support. It is the right thing to do, and further demonstrates that the U.S. Navy is a force ready when called upon."



Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group is currently conducting routine operations in the USCENTCOM AOR.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2024 Date Posted: 05.05.2025 16:56 Story ID: 497067 Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group Rescues Distressed Iranian Mariners at Sea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.