Key Figure in DHA Transformation, Retires: Reflections of His Journey

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - After decades of distinguished service as a leader in military health care, Dr. Michael Malanoski is retiring from his position as deputy director of the Defense Health Agency. Throughout his career, Malanoski has been instrumental in shaping military health care delivery, particularly during the DHA's formative years.



Malanoski’s journey began in 1973, when he joined the Navy through a Reserve Officers' Training Corps scholarship program. After graduating from Georgetown University School of Medicine, he served in various leadership positions, including as the first commanding officer of Naval Support Activity Bethesda, before retiring from active duty in 2011.



His military background instilled in him a problem-solving mindset.



"The Navy teaches you there's no such thing as a problem that doesn't have a solution. Sometimes you just run out of time," Malanoski said in an exit interview.



During his tenure at the DHA, Malanoski helped lead a remarkable transformation of military health care.



"What the DHA accomplished in two years is nothing short of remarkable. They stood up a headquarters while at the same time moving out on some major initiatives and change efforts in what some would see as an unachievable timeline," he said.



Under Malanoski's leadership, the DHA successfully transitioned from markets to networks in just eight months – a process that typically takes years in most Defense Department organizations. He credits much of this success to the DHA's organizational agility and shared core values.



Looking toward the DHA's future, Malanoski believes the agency is asking the right questions: "What system do you want? And then we can tell you how much that will cost." This approach, he argues, will help align resources with mission requirements.



His advice to future leaders?



"If you're looking at something and there's not a chance you can fail, it probably isn't worth doing," he said.



After retirement, Malanoski plans to take time for himself, driving around the country and enjoying the opportunity to reflect on a fulfilling career and consider what comes next.

