Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dr. Michael Malanoski's remarks upon departing DHA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    Dr. Michael Malanoski reflects upon his career as he retires from the Defense Health Agency.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 11:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960678
    VIRIN: 250424-O-XH734-5941
    Filename: DOD_110962582
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dr. Michael Malanoski's remarks upon departing DHA, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download