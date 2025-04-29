SJAFB honors local educator with Thunderbirds Hometown Hero

Photo By Senior Airman Taylor Hunter | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Taylor Wight, left, Thunderbird Seven, Director of Operations...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Taylor Hunter | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Taylor Wight, left, Thunderbird Seven, Director of Operations for the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds", presents Heather Smith, right, Hometown Hero participant, with memorabilia after completing an incentive flight at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 2, 2025. Smith is North Carolina’s teacher of the year and gets a one year sabbatical to travel throughout the state finding ways to improve education. (U.S. Air Force photo By Senior Airman Taylor Hunter) see less | View Image Page

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. - Heather Smith, a middle school math

teacher at Waynesville Middle School, earned the 2024 North Carolina Teacher of the Year

award. She was recently honored with a Thunderbirds Hometown Hero flight during the Wings

Over Wayne open house event held at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 2,

2025.



The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Hometown Hero flying program aims to celebrate local

individuals who have made a significant impact on their community. Selected nominees get the

rare opportunity to fly in one of the backseats of the Thunderbird’s famed Fighting Falcons.



“Our Hometown Hero flyer program is just one way to honor and thank those individuals

who are making a difference across their communities,” said Lt. Col. Taylor Wight, Thunderbird

7, Director of Operations. “Not only is the flight a way to thank them for the work they do

everyday but also allows our team to share with them the pride and precision of our team.”



In her current role, Smith teaches with the priority of building relationships with her students,

fellow educators and parents. This award allows her to spend the 2024-2025 school year

advocating for over 100,000 of North Carolina’s teachers at the NC Center for the Advancement

of Teaching.



“This is actually very fitting that this is happening right before teacher appreciation week,” said

Ms. Smith. “What this means to me is that, as the NC Teacher of the Year, our teachers are being

recognized and seen for the hard work they are doing. I am humbled to be a representation of all

the teachers that put their heart and soul into this work!”



Beyond her daily responsibilities as an educator, Smith is also active in the local community. She

serves as a sponsor for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes where she equips and coaches

student athletes to work together to inspire change.



“My goal for students is to always let them know they are loved first and foremost,” said Ms.

Smith. “I believe that our students deserve to have someone in their corner. I believe that positive

relationships with our students is important! My goal for them is to also know that they can do

anything they set their mind to no matter where they come from! That they should know that

they can reach their dreams! I also want students to know that if we are kind to others and active

members of society they have the opportunity to make a difference!”



Smith’s flight with the Thunderbirds offered a unique and exciting way for her to be recognized

for her achievements. In addition to her commitment to her students and community, Smith has

won three other Teacher of the Year awards along with various other education-based awards.



“I want my students to see that their zip code, their circumstance, their background shouldn't

keep them from going after what they deserve,” said Ms. Smith. “I go around NC and I see

students building planes from scratch, I see students learning about jobs that aren't even created

yet, I see students learning about our world. I want them to keep going. I want them to know they

can do it all! I want them to know they deserve to dream big! ”