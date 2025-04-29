SJAFB honors local educator with Thunderbirds Hometown Hero

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Taylor Wight, left, Thunderbird Seven, Director of Operations for the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds", presents Heather Smith, right, Hometown Hero participant, with memorabilia after completing an incentive flight at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 2, 2025. Smith is North Carolina’s teacher of the year and gets a one year sabbatical to travel throughout the state finding ways to improve education. (U.S. Air Force photo By Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 15:04
|Photo ID:
|9015749
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-TE158-1006
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
