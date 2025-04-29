Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SJAFB honors local educator with Thunderbirds Hometown Hero [Image 5 of 5]

    SJAFB honors local educator with Thunderbirds Hometown Hero

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Taylor Wight, left, Thunderbird Seven, Director of Operations for the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds", presents Heather Smith, right, Hometown Hero participant, with memorabilia after completing an incentive flight at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 2, 2025. Smith is North Carolina’s teacher of the year and gets a one year sabbatical to travel throughout the state finding ways to improve education. (U.S. Air Force photo By Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 15:04
    Photo ID: 9015749
    VIRIN: 250502-F-TE158-1006
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    SJAFB honors local educator with Thunderbirds Hometown Hero

    WingsOverWayne
    WOW25
    WoWNC
    wingsoverwayne2025

